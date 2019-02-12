Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 22:16 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 95

Legionnaire Honored

On 100th Birthday

Cayce Memorial American Legion recently honored post member Ellis F. Temples of Saluda County on his 100th birtday. He was presented the Quilt of Valor, a 100 Year Centennial Legion Coin and a WWII Cap. Saluda native Duane Johnson is also a menber of the post.

SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS - Pictured left to right: Post Commander John Hood, Saluda District 1 Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston, Legionaries Captain Mary Andrews, USAF Nurse 1961-1966, Commander (Ret) Jim Moore, US Navy, and SFC (Ret) Grady Clark, US Army. Dr. Livingston, was the keynote speaker at the February American Legion Post 65 meeting. He began his educational career in 1977 as a history teacher, continuing as a head football coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal. Dr. Livingston has been in Saluda School District 1 for 22 years. He is innovative in his leadership in moving programs forward for greater educational opportunities for our students. No longer will school district lines stand in the way of student education. There is collaboration with Batesburg-Leesville, being first in the state, to offer welding in one district and fire fighting in another. Dr. Livingston, entertained questions from the Legionaries and Ladies Auxiliary following his presentation. Post 65 thanks Dr. Livingston for the great job he does in leading Saluda School District 1.





Quilting on the Ridge

Quilting on the Ridge - March 8 and 9. The Town of Ridge Spring will have lots of quilts on display. You may start at the Art Center, 108 Maintenance Building Circle (behind the Civic Center). Purchase a bag of Goodies for $5.00. View the painting of a guilt block. Visit the Civic Center where Creative Sewing Machine Center will have a long arm machine with sewing and quilting machines on display and a sewing machine as a door prize. The shops downtown will have more quilts on display. Enjoy the walk, visit the antique shops and boutiques. There are three restaurants in town, Juniper Restaurant, Migulitos, and Rikard’s Roadside BBQ. Additional raffle tickets will be available for our featured quilt for $1.00 each or 6 tickets for $5.00. Raffle tickets are available at most stores. The beautiful quilt made by Anne Curley is on display at the Security Federal Bank. The bank is located at 636 E. Main Street. Their phone number is 803-674-1165. If the bank happens to be closed when you want to view the quilt, it is in plain sight for all to see.