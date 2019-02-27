Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 03:11 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 11

General Assembly Seeks

Naming Bridge For

Deputy Dale Hallman



The South Carolina General Asememby has requested the S.C. Department of Transportation name a bridge in Saluda County for fallen Deputy Sheriff Dale Hallman.

Following is the resolution:

TO REQUEST THAT THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION NAME THE BRIDGE LOCATED ON HIGHWAY 39l IN SALUDA COUNTY OVER THE LITTLE SALUDA RIVER AT MILE MARKER 9.30 “CORPORAL DALE HALL-MAN MEMORIAL BRIDGE” AND ERECT APPROPRIATE MARKERS OR SIGNS AT THIS LOCATION CONTAINING THE DESIGNATION.

Whereas, the members of the South Carolina General Assembly were deeply saddened to learn of the untimely and tragic death of CorporaI Dale Hallman on April 6. 2018 at the age of twenty- nine and wish to honor and remember his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty; and

Whereas, Corporal Hall-man, who was a member of’ the Bloodhound Tracking Team, was called to the scene of a crime in order to pursue a suspect. He began responding to the scene with lights and sirens activated but crashed at a location on Pencreek Road. He later died of` his injuries; and

Whereas, a deputy of high character. Corporal Hallman had been with the Saluda County Sheriff‘s Office for five years, and he loved what he did. A close friend to his fellow officers and hard worker, he will be remembered as an extraordinary deputy. He also served as a lieutenant with the county’s fire service; and

Whereas, in 2016, Corporal Hallman was awarded the Medal of Valor for his outstanding service to Saluda County; and

Whereas, Corporal Hall-man had recently gotten married and also had a baby on the way. He leaves behind his wife, unborn child, and two beloved stepsons. In addition, he is survived by his mother, father, and sister; and Whereas, it would be fitting and proper to pay tribute to the life, service, and courageous sacrifice of this son of South Carolina by naming a bridge in Saluda County in his honor.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate, the House of Representatives concurring:

That the members of the General Assembly, by this resolution, request that the Department of Transportation name the bridge located on Highway 391 in Saluda County over the Little Saluda River at mile marker 9.30 “Corporal Dale Hallman Memorial Bridge” and erect appropriate markers or signs at this location containing the designation.

Pictured L to R: Susan Cathey, Co-President; Shelby Yonce, President; Betty Ann Cone, Charter Member & Secretary; and Converse Cone, Vice President.

Garden Club Celebrates 65th Anniversary



The Green Thumb Garden Club of Ridge Spring celebrated their 65th Anniversary and were honored by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. They were presented a NGC Certificate of Merit by Donna Donnelly, President of The Garden Club of South Carolina on behalf of the National President, Nancy L. Hargroves. Mrs. Hargroves who resides in Manakin Sabot, Virginia signed the certificate.

The Green Thumb Garden Club was formed in 1953 in the James Paul Murphey Home on Boatwright Street in Ridge Spring. Mrs. Mattie Lee Bonnette and Mrs. Ethel Connelly Murphey were members of The Ridge Garden Club and wished to form a new club for the younger ones in town. Two names were suggested by the 13 charter members and “The Green Thumb” won the vote. Betty Ann Cone, a charter member, served as the first President and is still active in the club today. She was awarded a Life Membership by the club in 2016.

Shelby Jean Yonce is presently serving as President with Susan McGee Cathey serving as Co-President of the club. Mrs. Cathey is a second generation member following her mother, Pauline McGee. Converse Bomar Cone, Vice-President, is also a second generation member. The club was deeded the historic lmmanuel Lutheran Church at 206 Boatwright Street in Ridge Spring in 1986 which is located just a half a block from where the club was organized. Over the years the members have been busy restoring and maintaining the church and grounds as funds are available. Money is raised by their annual Christmas Tour of Homes and through donations. Presently, they are working to add a much needed restroom onto the back of the sanctuary, Other club projects include maintaining a By-Way Blue Star Marker on the church property, a Blue Star Memorial Marker on Highway #1, and a Healing Garden Dream Stop west of town. All members are certified as having Backyard Habitats.

To celebrate their anniversary, the club attended The Camellia Tea of Edgefield at Magnolia Dale on February 14 where they enjoyed the spectacular display of camellias and the delicious refreshments! Each member purchased a copy of the newly released book, “Nothing Could Be Finer”, a history of the Camellia Tea of Edgefield, SC. They also toured the historic Oakley Park House in Edgefield where the above photo was taken.