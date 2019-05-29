Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 14:59 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 8

Only One Jury Trial

In Recent Court Term



Only one jury trial took play during the recent term of Saluda County General Sessions Court.

Johnny Tyler Padgett was found guilt of failure to stop for a blue light, and was sentenced to six months.

Judge Walton M. McLeod IV handed out the following sentences on guilty pleas:

Michael Ryan Barr, assault and battery 3rd degree, three days and $100. Acey T. Beebe, possession of less than one gram of meth 1st, six months, concurrent with other sentence.

Kayla Dawn Black, simple possession of marijuana, three days and $100. Donovan Tirrell Brannon, resisting arrest, one year, credit for time served; trafficking meth, five years; unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year.

Quinton Vernard Brown, possession of controlled substance, two days and $100. Daniel Bryan Chapman, domestic violence 3rd degree, time served.

Kristie Katrina Coleman, abandonment of animals, one day. Carlton Maurice Dicks, failure to stop for a blue light, three years, suspended to two days, and three years probation.

Madison Elaine Dunbar, burglary 2nd degree, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed five years; burglary 3rd degree (two counts), YOA not to exceed five years. Austin Cruz Farley, burglary 3rd, 10 years, upon service of 87 days, suspended to five years probation; burglary 2nd (non-violent), 10 years, upon service of 87 days, suspended to five years probation.

Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, shoplifting $2000 or less, time served. Andrew Thomas Goff, receiving stolen goods, three years, suspended to time served, and three years probation.

Victor Guzman, possession of cocaine, time served. Manuel Herrera, possession with intent to distribute near a school, YOA not to exceed six years, suspended to four days, and three years probation.

Craig Holland, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 2nd offense, 10 years, suspended to three days, and three years probation; DUI 1st, three days. Garrett Brooks Jones, simple possession of marijuana, three days and $100.

Eric William Kirkland, breach of peace, aggravated in nature, 10 years, suspended to 614 days time served, four years probation. Robert Brandon Manus Knight, possession of over one ounces of marijuana, six moths, suspended to eight days, and one year probation.

Thomas Alexander Layne, simple possession of marijuana, three days and $100. Troy Avery McKevie, failure to stop for a bluelight, $200, time served, two years probation.

Robert Harry Martin, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2000 or less, 30 days, suspended to time served, and five years probation. Airston Josiah Mobley, failure to stop for a blue light, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served and three years probation.

Emily Kristin Moore, possession of controlled substance, one day. Jeremy Devon Rauch, public disorderly conduct, one day.

James Randall Scott, domestic violence 3rd degree, time served. Earl Eugene Valentine Jr., pointing and presenting a firearm, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to two days, and four years probation.

Martin Conteras Vasquez, domestic violence 3rd degree, 50 days time served. William Porter Vereen, assault & battery 3rd degree, three days.

Adrain Jerome Washington II, possession of controlled substance, two days and $200. Daniel Paul Whitaker II, unlawful carrying of a pistol, one years, suspended to three days, and 18 months probation.

Garricus Quintavius Williams, resisting arrest, one year, suspended to eight days, and one year probation; unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year, suspended to eight days, and one year probation.





2019 Palmetto Girls State Delegates and Alternate



The Saluda Unit 65 of the American Legion Auxiliary is pleased to announce the delegates and alternate for the73rd session of the Palmetto Girls State to be held at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. To be selected for Girls State each county reviews and sends outstanding high school juniors based on the following qualifications: leadership, interest in government, character, honesty, scholarship, cooperativeness, and eagerness to participate in PGS.

We will again be well represented by the following: From King Academy, Reaghan Turner, daughter of Anissa and Andy Turner; From Saluda High School, Jordan Black, daughter of Susan and Brad Black; Zoe Horne, daughter of Bruce and Sheila Horne; and Kari Leigh Miller, daughter of Sherri and Scot Miller. Trinity Logue, daughter of Sydney Forrest, is our alternate.

Kari Leigh Miller is the winner of the Americanism essay contest.

The Girls State program is one of the most vital programs for our youth as it provides young women the opportunity to learn and experience government in action. It emphasizes the democratic process and the principles of God and country. At Girls State our representatives will be challenged to return to their schools and community and exercise their leadership potentials.

The Saluda American Legion Auxiliary would like to thank the following donors who helped the Auxiliary to send these delegates: Amick Farm; Gentry Poultry; C B Forrest and Sons; Cromley Motor Co; Hollywood Ruritan Club; Representative Cal Forrest; Senator Shane Massey; South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman; Saluda County Retired Teachers; The Added Touch and other individual anonymous donors.





Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale Is

May 31-June 1



Believe it or not the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is only days away.

Twelve years ago all the small towns along Highway 23: Batesburg, Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield, and Modoc got together to create a 44 mile yard sale that takes place in each of the towns and some areas along the way on the first Friday and Saturday in June. This year, however, it starts the last day in May.

The yard sale has grown each year and brings lots of folks from everywhere.

Make your plans for Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, and join us in any of the towns along the Highway 23, or maybe, like some, start at the beginning and travel the 44 miles to its end. Join us in our annual fun event and “Rummage the Ridge”. For information, call 803 685-7810, 803 275-0010 or 803 532-4339.