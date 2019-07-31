Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 14:57 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 251

Young Farmer Scholarship Recipients

The Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship recipients were recognized Sat.,July 27, before the 41st Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The recipients are pictured on the front row. Their parents are behind them. Front row, L to R, , Texanna Miller,Makayla Porter, Sarah Shore, Cody Clary, Zac Berry, Kelson Palmer, and Benjamin Buzhardt. Not pictured is Megan Corley. (Photo by Sarah Catherine Berry)

Clothes, computers, and school supplies are among dozens of items that can be purchased free of Sales Tax during South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4, 2019.

During the Tax Free Weekend, shoppers can purchase a variety of back-to-school essentials without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from school supplies, computers, and printers to clothing, accessories, and shoes.

Tax-exempt items include school supplies used for school assignments, clothing and clothing accessories, footwear, computers and computer software, printers and printer supplies, certain bed and bath items.

Items not exempt in-clude jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, items for use in a trade or business.

In past years, South Carolina shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend.

Information for Retailers

•Sales of qualified items during the Sales Tax Holiday should be reported and taken as a deduction on a retailer’s August Sales Tax return (ST-3 – see form instructions).

•All retailers who sell eligible items must participate in the Sales Tax Holiday and may not collect Sales Tax from their customers on eligible purchases.

•Retailers can file and pay Sales Tax and manage all of their South Carolina tax accounts online using our free tax portal, MyDOR- WAY.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has released an updated list of tax-free items and FAQs in a consolidated guidance document (Revenue Ruling 19-4). The guidance and a variety of other resources, including shopping lists, are available on the SCDOR’s website at dor.sc.gov/TaxFreeWeekend.

Share the savings! Post your Sales Tax Holiday photos on social media using #SCtaxfree. RSVP to the event on Facebook and follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for Tax Free Weekend updates, resources, and reminders.





Operation Child Find

The Office of Student Support of Saluda County Schools requests your help in the location and identification of all children with disabilities not currently being served.

South Carolina statutes require public schools to provide appropriate educational programs for disabled children between the ages of three and twenty-one years. ‘ Current categories of disabilities are a preschool child with a disability, developmentally delayed, speech/language impairment, orthopedic impairment, visual impairment, other health impairments, deaf-blindness, autism, traumatic brain injury, multiple disabilities, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, deaf and hard of hearing, and emotional disability.

Anyone who is aware of any child suspected of having any of these disabilities may contact Mrs. Elizabeth Schumpert, Director of the Office of Student Support at 864-445-8441 weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.. The name of the referral person will remain confidential.