SHAI WERTS



Georgia Southern Quarterback

Arrested In Saluda County



The starting quarterback on the Georgia Southern University football team was arrested in Saluda County last week on traffic and drug charges.

According to this week’s Detention Center Report, Yafari Shairkir Werts (Shai) of Newberry was arrested July 31 on speeding and possession of cocaine 1st charges.

The incident report stated Werts was clocked doing 80 mph on the Chappells Hwy. heading toward Saluda, and did not immediately stop when the arresting officer turned on his blue lights. Werts called 911 and said it he was not pulling over until he got into the Town of Saluda at a well-lit spot, as a safety precaution.

Saluda police assisted in getting the car to stop in town.

Werts was arrested in the speeding charge, and asked about the white powder looking substance on the Dodge Charger’s hood. Werts said it was “bird poop.”

The substance was field tested with a kit, and the test revealed it was cocaine. More samples were collected and sent to SLED for verification.

Werts bonded out the next day, and returned to the Georgia Southern campus, where he was due to start fall football practice. However, GSU head football coach Chad Lunsford announced that Werts, and another player who had been arrested in Florida were suspended indefinitely.

Werts started at quarterback the last two seasons. In 2018, he was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team and was MVP on the Raycom Camilla Bowl. He played 759 of 774 offensive snaps, setting a pair of school records with his passing and was the only FBS starting QB to not throw an interception.

He was a star at Newberry High School, where accumulated more than 6,000 total yards and accounted for 73 touchdowns.





Webb Sings ‘National Anthem’

At L.A. Dodgers Game

Some Saluda County history was made when country music artist Cody Webb of Ridge Spring sang the “National Anthem” before 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium prior to the Dodgers-San Diego Padres game Sat., Aug. 3.



Saluda BiLo Grocery Store to Donate to Historical Society

Saluda BiLo has selected the Saluda County His-torical Society to be a participant in their Com-munity Bag Program.

This is a program in which BiLo contributes funds to local non-profit organiza-tions by donating one dollar for every reusable grocery bag they sell during a month. In the society’s case, this August is the target month.

Please keep this in mind as you purchase your groceries at the Saluda BiLo during August. Not only will these contributions benefit the Historical Society, but using these grocery bags will also help the environment by reducing the number of plastic bags that wind up in landfills and unfortunatel