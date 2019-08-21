Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 14:33 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 9

County Council Holds

Long Executive Session



Saluda County Council’s August meeting featured almost as much action coming out of executive session as was in the regular meeting.

The meeting was the last for District 2 Councilman D.J. Miller, who had to resign when he moved to a residence in the county outside of District 2. The newly elected District 2 councilman will be seated for the next meeting. Miller thanked the citizens of District 2 for their support

A public hearing was held at the beginning of the meeting and final reading approval was given to an ordinance to renew the contract for Saluda Sky Aviation, LLC, as the fixed base operator at the Saluda County Airport.

Emergency Management Director Josh Morton recommended the interior and exterior security cameras be replaced at the Courthouse at a total cost of $11,325. This was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Justin Anderson voting against.

Fire Board Chairman Chuck Adams asked for Council’s approval in allowing the Fire Departments to fill swimming pools.

The Fire Board unanimously approved the proposal, saying with would allow the trucks to be operated on a more regular basis, members of the fire departments to interact with the community more, and the fees would be used as a fundraiser.

Adams said the departments would pay for the cost of the water and the fuel used.

Council approved the request, as long as homeowners sign a waiver releasing the fire departments from any liability in the event of damage to their property by the tankers.

Judge Joyce Shults asked permission to fill a vacancy in her office. The criminal clerk position is included in the current budget, she said. Council approved her request by a 3-2 vote. Voting against were Miller and Anderson.

Morton asked permission to attend the International Association of Emergency Managers - USA Council Conference in Savannah. Morton said he had attended the conference since 2013, and had learned much through the work sessions and had made many contacts. He said his trip would be paid by a grant and would not involve county funds. The motion to allow Morton to attend the conference died for the lack of a second.

Council approved the nomination of Tim Taylor as an alternate on the fire board, representing the Saluda Department.

Council then went into executive session, and the following came out of the session:

1. Council approved first reading by title only on Ordinance No. 06-19, “an ordinance to establish a uniform service charge for public safety in Saluda County, South Carolina.”

2. Council approved first reading by title only on Ordinance No. 07-19, “an ordinance to establish a uniform service charge for motorized vehicle users of the county roads of Saluda County, South Carolina.”

3. Council approved to close the part-time heavy equipment operator position in the Roads and Bridges Department.

4. Council approved to open a Mechanic position in the Roads and Bridges department and additional funds needed to be funded from contingency, and to advertise according to county policy.

5. On July 8, 2019, County Council approved for a temporary vacant SRO position in the Sheriff’s office due to the deployment of the full-time SRO. Council approved to amend that vote to a temporary deputy position to be placed at the school for the same purpose.

6. Council approved an addendum to the SRO agreement to allow a deputy to the assigned school district until the return of the deployed SRO.



Allie Trotter winner the

SC 4-H Presidential Tray



During this year’s State 4-H Congress, Allie Trotter was named the SC 4-H Presidential Tray Winner. Along with the announcement, Allie received a $2000 scholarship from the South Carolina State Fair.

In 2007, Allie Trotter joined the Lucky Charms 4-H Club, and has been involved in 4-H ever since. In just her second year as a 4-H member, she decided to enroll in the poultry project to learn more about raising chickens. She admits those tiny baby chicks were so cute she couldn’t leave them alone. Taking care of the chicks taught her about responsibility and commitment at a young age as she realized she had to do her part to keep the pullets healthy.

The next project she became involved in was the Healthy Lifestyles competition. Her team won at the regional level twice and at the state level in 2017, advancing them to the 2018 Great American Seafood Cook-off 4-H edition in New Orleans. Where they were named National Winners.

As winners of the state Healthy Lifestyles contest, her team was also asked to represent South Carolina at the National Youth Summit on Healthy Living at the National 4-H Center in the Washington, D.C. area.

Recently, Allie expanded her interests into new project areas such as dairy and Livestock judging and the barrow project.

At her first dairy judging competition, she and her team received several awards including second place individual overall and first place team overall. The team then represented South Carolina 4-H at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Kentucky where they placed in the top 20. The team will now compete in Wisconsin at the World Dairy Expo in October, 2019

In the barrow project, she learned about raising market hogs and training them for show. In her first year, she was presented with a first-place prize in showmanship.

Allie leadership skills have been put to task through experiences as a Healthy Lifestyles ambassador and a regional representative on State Teen Council. This spring she made a presentation on agricultural challenges to USDA’s National Institute on Food and Agriculture while a delegate at National 4-H Conference. She also attended National 4-H Congress in Atlanta where she was exposed to projects and skills she hopes to bring back to her community.

This inspirational young woman is confident that 4-H has already prepared her more than she can imagine to take the next steps in her life. Her plans are to study pre-vet at a land grant university.





SPECIAL ELECTION

AUGUST 27



The special election for the County Council District 2 seat will be held Tuesday, August 27.

Wayne Grice won the Republican Primary in June, and even though he has no Democratic op-positon, the election must still be held.

Any voter in District 2 can vote in the election.