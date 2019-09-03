Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 03 September 2019 21:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 3

RIBBON CUTTING AT NEW WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Wed., Aug 28, at Saluda County’s new water treatment plant near Lake Murray. Taking part were, L to R, Rep. Cal Forrest, Sen. Floyd Nicholson, SCWSA Chairman Jerry Strawbridge, Rep. Bill Clyburn, USDA-RCD State Director Debbie Turbeville, Congressman Jeff Duncan, Sen. Shane Massey, SCWSA General Manager Jason Fell, SCWSA Superintendent Rip Tafta. (Standard-Sentinel photo)





Ribbon Cutting Held For

Water Treatment Plant



Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Wed., Aug. 28, for Saluda County’s new multi-million dollar water treatment plant.

The plant, located on Shealy Road near Lake Murray, has already produced S.C.’s best tasting water, a distinction earned in a contest earlier in the year.

Jason Fell, Water and Sewer Authority General Manager, presided and praised all who worked to make the day possible, including the board, local and state elected officials, and USDA’s Rural Development office.

Fell also pointed out the contributions of SCWSA Superintendent Rip Tafta.

Tafta talked briefly about the project, then gave way to talks by Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan, Rep. Bill Clyburn, USDA-RD State Director Debbie Turbeville, Saluda County Third District Councilman Justin Anderson, and SCWSA Chairman Jerry Strawbridge.

Fell thanked Senators Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott for their assistance, and the other members of the Saluda County delegation, Rep. Cal Forrest, Sen. Shane Massey and Sen. Floyd Nicholson, present.

Rev. Burton Campbell gave the invocation and benediction.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to tour the plant.

NOTE: Because of the newspaper’s early deadline this week due to the Labor Day holiday, Fell’s more detailed account of this import project will be carried in next week’s edition.





Convicted of Death of a Vulnerable Adult

Son Sentenced To Twenty-Two Years

Donald Ralph Chewning, 53, of Saluda, was sentenced last week in Saluda County General Sessions Court after pleading guilty to committing Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult resulting in Death. The victim, Rev. James Boyd Chewning, was 79 years old and a retired Methodist minister. Donald Chewning was the adopted son of the victim. Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr. imposed a sentence of 22 years. Under state law, this charge is classified as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair stated, “It’s hard to believe this could happen in America. Rev. Chewning was a hostage in his own house, confined to his bed where he was beaten, tortured, and left without medical care. We are grateful to see justice served today.”

The S.C Law Enforcement Divisions (SLED) began an investigation on November 2, 2017, after receiving a report of a suspicious death at 320 S. Calhoun Street in the Town of Saluda. First responders who arrived at the residence found the elderly victim with bruises and blood on his face. They observed zip ties in his bed, on the floor, and in the trash can that had been used to bind the victim.

An autopsy was conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Janice Ross of Newberry and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and medical neglect. Dr. Ross found evidence of at least three individual blows to the head that caused subdural hemorrhaging. The autopsy determined that the victim suffered from gangrene on his feet, along with signs of sepsis. The victim also suffered from numerous bed sores.

SLED Agents determined that Donald Chewning had acquired “power of attorney” rights regarding his father’s finances. The investigation revealed that approximately $60,000.00 in cash had been withdrawn by Donald Chewning from the victim’s financial accounts over a period of 22 months. At the time of his death, Rev. Chewning had only .93 cents in his bank account.

During the investigation, Donald Chewning admitted to losing his temper and striking his father in the head about a month prior to his death. He also admitted to having knowledge that the victim was being bound and duct taped on occasions, sometimes with rags placed into his mouth. He also admitted to having knowledge that the victim was in a declining state of health and failing to seek appropriate medical care.

This case was prosecuted by 11th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair and Assistant Solicitor Bradley Pogue. Donald Chewning is being transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his prison sentence.

Rev. Chewning’s last appointment before retiring was on the Emory-Nazareth Charge in Saluda County.





Grice Wins Council

District Two Seat

Wayne Grice won the special election for the County Council Disrict 2 seat on Tues., Aug. 27.

In the low turnout event, Grice received 82 votes. Kevin Crouch, who Grice defeated in the primary by three votes, received 32 write-in votes.