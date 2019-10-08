Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 08 October 2019 23:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 2

Saluda Schools To Induct

New Hall Of Fame Class



The Saluda County School District will induct the 2019 Hall of Fame Class, plus a Ring of Honor member, at the halftime of the Saluda-Ninety Six game Friday.

Inducted will be athletes Larry Boswell, Sammy Crouch, Albert Etheredge, Petina Etheredge Waldo, and teacher Dibbie Shealy. Amy Rankin will be the inaugural entrant into the Ring of Honor.

Boswell is perhaps the only Saluda High athlete to play in both the football and basketball North-South All-Star games. After college he coached the Lower Richland boys basketball team to the 1965-66 state championship, and was the head coach in the boys North-South All-Star game in 1967. He was the winner of the S.C. Golf Association Amateur Championship in 1981, is a four-time winner of the Carolina Golf Association Championship. He qualified three times as an amateur to play in the U.S. Golf Senior Open, and was inducted into the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame at Pinehurst in 2011.

Sammy Crouch was captain of the 1963 Saluda High state championship team, and was a first team All-State guard. From 1964-67 he was a member of the Clemson University football team. He graduated from Clemson in 1968 and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Army. From 1970-71 he was a platoon leader in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star and purple heart. He receive his MBA from Clemson in 1977, and retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel in 1996.

Albert Etheredge is a member of the 1000 point for Saluda boys basketball. He was All-Region in 2001, 2002 and 2003, All Lakelands in 2002 and 2003, and All-State in 2002 and 2003. He was a Peach Jam participant in 2003.

Petina Etheredge Waldo played in the North-South All-Star game in 1991, representing the Saluda girls basketball team. She was All-Region and All State in 1990 and 1991, and was Region Player of the Year in those two years, as well. She finished her career at Saluda High with 1332 points and 931 rebounds. Her career high in points was 39 and in rebounds was 31. The Lady Tigers has a record of 82-19 in her four year career.

A 1973 graduate of Saluda High. Dibbie Shealy taught school for 43 years, with 40 those served at Saluda High. She is the longest serving journalism teacher in SHS history, 21 years. She served 20 years as the Tiger yearbook advisor, 11 years as the Purple & White newspaper advisor, one year as the Prism Literary magazine advisor, and 10 plus years as the Prism photography advisor. Her publications consistently won awards at state, regional, and national levels. She produced the Miss Tiger pageant for 21 years, and was the teacher of SHS’s first African American literature class.

Amy Rankin is the inaugural inductee in to the ring or honor, which recognizes her dedication and devotion to Saluda High School. A 1987 graduate of Saluda High, she was a member of the golf team, manager and statisticians of other athletic teams, as was sport editor of the Purple and White while. Even though she now lives in Newberry, she rarely misses a Saluda High sporting event.

Saluda Landmark Home Burns

A landmark Saluda home burned Sat., Sept. 28. Located at 300 West Church Street, the house is know by many Saludans as the home of the late Ben and Kate Hazel. Ben wa a former grocery store owner, who later served as Saluda’s Town Clerk for 17 years. Kate ran the Guest House in the home for 20 years, and people came from miles around to enjoy the meals she served. Marsha Riley took the top photo from the yard of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, which also burned in 1997. Bottom photo by the Standard-Sentinel.