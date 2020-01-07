Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 33

SSWCD Recognizes 2019

Cooperator Of The Year



The Saluda Soil & Water Conservation District presented a plaque and sign for the 2019 Cooperator of the Year Award to Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Boland of Boland Farm. This was held at T&S Farm Banquet Hall in Leesville, S.C. at the 2nd Annual Christmas Social and Awards Banquet on December 11, 2019.

Mr. Jimmie Boland and his wife Marie work diligently to conserve our natural resources by implementing many conservation practices throughout their farm.

Congratulations to Boland Farm on your outstanding achievement.





2019, The Year In Review

(Continued from last week)



JULY

•The Saluda Lions Club selected Kristine Griffith as the 2019 R B Rogers Scholarship winner.

•James Scott was in Ridge Spring July 13 at the old First Citizen’s Bank Building to sign and read from his newly released book “Changing Faces,” which records his life in Ridge Spring.

•County Attorney Chris Spradley conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Saluda County’s new treasurer, Tiffany Rodgers Shaw in the Courthouse Courtroom on Wed., July 3.

•AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, delivered a Massey Ferguson® 6713 Global Series tractor to Southeastern Farmer of the Year Kevin Yon. Massey Ferguson is a sponsor of the Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition, held the past 29 years in conjunction with the Sunbelt Agriculture Exposition, in Moultrie, Ga. Yon Family Farms is located in Ridge Spring, S.C.

•At the SC Lions State Convention, Lion Jack Atkinson of the Saluda Lions Club was awarded recognition as a Melvin Jones Fellow by The Lions Club International President, Gudrun Bjort Yngvadottir. Atkinson is the Vision Screening Coordinator for the Saluda Lions Club and was instrumental in establishing and leading the Saluda Lions Club effort to provide vision screening to the Saluda schools and the surrounding community.

•The 9-10 year old minors team from Ridge Spring-Monetta is going to Anderson, SC, for the Dixie Youth state all star tournament. This is the first time in the league that the 9-10 all-stars have made it to a state tournament.

•The Saluda County School District announced that Robert Etheredge has been selected as the new principal of Saluda High School.

Etheredge is a 1999 graduate of Saluda High School and has served as assistant principal the past 3 years. Prior to serving as an administrator, Etheredge taught physical education and served as Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Saluda High School and Swansea High School.

•The Saluda Young Farmers 41st Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” was held July 27th at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

•Chief Deputy Toby Horne was recognized by County Council on July 8 for his brave act of entering a burning home, going upstairs and attempting to save the life of a child on April 5.

•Judge William Keesley conducted the swearing in ceremony for Angie Rita as Saluda County’s new On-call Deputy Coroner. The ceremony was held July 1 at Judge Keesley’s office in Edgefield.

•The South Carolina National Guard conducted a deployment ceremony for more than 140 Soldiers with the 124th Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion, 59th Troop Command, July 21, 2019, at Saluda High School, to recognize the unit’s mobilization in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East for approximately nine months conducting construction operations.

•The Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship recipients were recognized Sat., July 27, before the 41st Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The recipients are Texanna Miller, Makayla Porter, Sarah Shore, Cody Clary, Zac Berry, Kelson Palmer, Benjamin Buzhardt and Megan Corley.

WE SAID GOOD-BYE...

Caterer, microwave cook-book author and Saluda native Lorela Nichols Wilkins passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Lucy Ackerman Higgins, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. She was a program analyst with the US Department of Education.

Saluda native and longtime Extension agent in N.C, James Edward Goff, 81, passed away Friday July 12, 2019, in Lillington, NC.



AUGUST

•The starting quarterback on the Georgia Southern University football team Shai Werts was arrested in Saluda County on traffic and drug charges, and it made national news. Werts said a white powdery substance on the hood of his car was bird poop, not cocaine as a field test indicated. The following week 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard issued the following statement: “Upon a thorough review of the report, the dash camera, and the body camera, Deputy Solicitor Al Eargle and I made the decision that the charge should be appro-priately dismissed. The charge lacks prosecutorial merit and the evidence is insufficient for the State to proceed. The charge was officially dismissed Thurs-day, August 8, 2019.”

•Some Saluda County history was made when country music artist Cody Webb of Ridge Spring sang the “National Anthem” before 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium prior to the Dodgers-San Diego Padres game Sat., Aug. 3.

•“Serve Saluda ” involved 13 churches and 60 church members who worked on eight projects, including reroofing a house, reflooring a church, repairing two house floors and general repairs at the other locations.

•The South Carolina Association for Justice (SCAJ) has elected Lowcountry attorney and Saluda native James L. “Jay” Ward, Jr. of McGowan, Hood & Felder as its new President.

•While the nation mourned the victims of the latest mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton – and as suicide rates rise in South Carolina – a United Methodist pastor, he Rev. Hillary Taylor, is launched a gun buy-back program for the Saluda area. In less than one week, the Rev. Taylor raised more than $5,000 to purchase Walmart gift cards for the gun buy-back program she and her churches are sponsoring Sept. 7 near Saluda Town Hall.

•During this year’s State 4-H Congress, Allie Trotter was named the SC 4-H Presidential Tray Winner. Along with the announcement, Allie received a $2000 scholarship from the South Carolina State Fair.

•Cordell Rush , Saluda 4-H member, was named the National Conference Trip Winner. He will be traveling to the National 4-H Center near Washington, DC to represent South Carolina. He will get to meet government officials as well as participate in some citizenship opportunities. Cordell received a $1500.00 scholarship with this honor.

•Staff members from Lexington County School District Three and Saluda County Schools came together on Thursday, August 15th with one mission in mind — to prepare themselves to make a profound impact on students each and every day of the 2019-2020 school year.

•Donald Ralph Chewning, 53, of Saluda, was sentenced Saluda County General Sessions Court after pleading guilty to committing Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult resulting in Death. The victim, Rev. James Boyd Chewning, was 79 years old and a retired Methodist minister. Donald Chewning was the adopted son of the victim. Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr. imposed a sentence of 22 years. Under state law, this charge is classified as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense.

•Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Wed., Aug. 28, for Saluda County’s new multi-million dollar water treatment plant. The plant, located on Shealy Road near Lake Murray, has already produced S.C.’s best tasting water, a distinction earned in a contest earlier in the year.

•Wayne Grice was sworn in as the new County Councilman from District 2 on Fri., Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers.

WE SAID GOOD-BYE...

Marvin Bernstein, 104, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. During his years as a federal civil servant he became an expert in the field of quartz crystals, attending 10 meetings of the NATO Special Working Group on Frequency control in Paris, Brussels and London and was the principle United States member for the last 8 years of his 30 year career before retirement.

Jessie Morrow Atkinson Rollings, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was a 12-time winner of the ladies’ club champion-ship at Persimmon Hill.



SEPTEMBER

•Jeffrey James Williams, age 49 of Saluda, was convicted of Threatening the Life of a Public Official by a Saluda County jury this week and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of five (5) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The sentence was imposed by Chief Administrative Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr., following the jury trial.

•Texanna Miller, a junior Clemson University Plant and Environmental Sciences major from Saluda, won third place in the undergraduate poster competition at the 2019 American Society of Horticultural Science Conference.

•Saluda County Council’s idea to raise funds by imposing fees on vehicles and buildings died from the lack of a second to a motion Mon., Sept. 9, before a packed house in Council Chambers.

Following public hearings in which no one spoke in favor of the fees, Vice-Chairman Frank Daniels, presiding in the absence of Chairman Derrick Jones, asked for a motion to give second reading to both ordinances. In both cases, Councilman Jones Butler made the motion, but neither Councilmen Wayne Grice nor Justin Anderson seconded, thus the motion died.

•Saluda County Schools recognized their Teachers of the Year: Melissa Ashley, Saluda Primary School, Sherry Lindsay, Saluda Elementary School, Jessica Dorn, Hollywood Elementary School, Russell Altman, Saluda Middle School, and Chelsea Kizer, Saluda High School, were honored for being their respective schools Teacher of the Year. Each received a plaque along with a monetary gift provided by Mr. Jim Fisher of First Citizens Bank. Melissa Ashley was named Saluda County Schools District Teacher of the Year and will now compete for the 2020 South Carolina State Teacher of the Year.

•On Point EMS Network was presented a check for $2,500 from Duke Energy Manager for Government and Community Relations, Theo Lane. Daniel Patterson, president of On Point, received the check with the proceeds to go toward the purchase of a transport gurney for emergency medical services in the Saluda County area. The gurney will attach to the John Deere Gator given to EMS by the Charlie Foundation in March; the total cost of the bed being $3,265.

•For the second time in nine days, County Council’s attempt to give second reading to ordinances adding fees failed. At a called meeting Wed., Sept. 18, Council voted 4-1 against passage of both ordinances. Voting against both were Chairman Derrick Jones, and Councilmen Frank Daniel, Wayne Grice, and Justin Anderson. Councilman Jones Butler voted in favor.

•Almost two weeks after her church’s gun buy-back program, the Rev. Hillary Taylor is still elated with the results.

“We bought back 19 guns in total,” said Rev. Taylor, pastor of Bethany and Zoar United Methodist churches in Saluda. “If we had bought only 10 guns, I would have been ecstatic.”

•A Monetta man lost his life Wed., Sept. 25, when the moped he was riding collided with a log truck. According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, Stephen Joseph Stein, Sr., 44, of 5841 Columbia Hwy. N., Monetta, died on the scene of the accident, which took place on Early Sims Rd., not far from the Aiken County line.

•On Thursday, September 19, 2019 the Multi-County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) held a training in Saluda at the American Legion Building titled Sexual Assault Response; What Role Do you Play?

WE SAID GOOD-BYE...

Helen Ethel Clayton Keisler, 102, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.