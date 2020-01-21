Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 21:25 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 16





TOWN EMPLOYEE RECOGNIZED - The Town of Saluda surprised longtime employee Rebecca Brunson at the Tues., Jan. 14, Council meeting. Rebecca recently became a US citizen, after an eight year effort. Mayor Amelia Herlong presented Mrs. Brunson a flag that flew over the State House, and a certificate signed by Rep. Cal Forrest and the Speaker of the House. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Council Holds Short Meeting

The first Saluda County meeting of 2020 on Jan. 13 was a short one.

The meeting began with a public hearing on Saluda County’s Natural Hazard Mitigation plan.

Emergency Management Director Josh Morton as this is a FEMA requirement to readopt the plans every five years, and requires two public hearings, one prior to the submission of the plan, and one prior to adoption.

Assistant Emergency Management Director Jill Warren explaining the first reading on an ordinance amending the number of years in the term of an Airport Commissioner.

Ms. Warren explain commissioners should have aviation experience, and qualified commissioners are hard to find in Saluda County. The amendment would raise the length of one term to five years from the current three.

Council approved entering into a new agreement with Saluda County School District regarding emergency sheltering. Morton said this was due to changes made by the Red Cross, which originally was part of the agreement. SC Emergency Management recommended counties develop their own sheltering agreements.

A request by Rescue 1 to install a repeater system for communication on the county owned tower was tabled until the Public Safety Committee can study the plan.

Council approved Clerk of Court Sheri Coleman and Recreation Director Paul Ergle’s requests to fill already funded vacation positions on their departments.

Mrs. Coleman’s request was for the vacant deputy Circuit Court Clerk position, and Ergles’ was for a part-time assistant for the youth baseball season.

Council approved Councilman Wayne Grice’s appointment of Jeffery B. Forrest to the Tax Appeals Board, Vice-Chairman Frank Daniel’s appointment of Jay Crouch as the Hollywood alternate on the Fire Board, Councilman Justin Anderson’s re-appointment of George S. Todd to the Planning Commission, and Councilman Jones Butler’s re-appointment of Kristi H. Ackerman to the Saluda Nursing Center Board.

New Library Director Heath Ward with his wife and daughter.

Heath Ward Named

County Library Director

The Saluda County Public Library welcomes its new director, Heath Ward.

Mr. Ward has 10 years of experience in public libraries, working in Spartanburg County and Pickens County. He received his undergraduate degree in Christian Studies from North Greenville University and his Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of South Carolina.

Heath grew up in Hen-dersonville, North Carolina, but moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina after marrying his wife in 2005. In his spare time, he likes to read, work in his woodshop, go kayak fishing, put on firework displays as a professional pyrotechnic and spend time with his wife and daughter.

“It has been a privilege to work in public libraries for the past 10 years and I am honored that the Library Board has given me the opportunity to serve the wonderful Citizens of Saluda County as the new Saluda County Library Director.

I look forward to working with the board, staff and community leaders in Saluda County. Also, if anyone has information about the family of Clinton Ward (founder of the Town of Ward) I am trying to discover if my family is related.”