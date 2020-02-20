Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 18:14 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 40

RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE - Bruce Horne, second from left, was recognized by County Council for his over 35-years of service to the county. Horne retired Jan. 31 as a County Magistrate. Pictured with him are, L to R, Councilman Justin Anderson, Vice-Chairman Frank Daniel and Councilman Wayne Grice. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Council To Replace Outdated Software



Old technology and equipment were the biggest expenditures during the County Council meeting on Mon., Feb. 10.

Captain Loraine Kelly of the Detention Center and I.T. Specialist Mitchell Kneece explained the Livescan systems used to record and share fingerprints is running on Windows 7, which is about to lose support from Microsoft.

Replacing the old system with a Windows 10 program will cost $19,435. Kneece said this needed to be done as soon as possible.

The “end of life” on hardware is June 2021. Replacing this will cost $17,515. Kneece and Kelly recommended both projects be done now at a total cost of $36,950, which will be funded from contingency.

Councilman Justin Anderson asked of the upgrades would work at a new jail, if one is built. He was told they would.

Council voted 3-0 to fund the upgrades.

At the beginning of the meeting Bruce Horne was presented a resolution recognizing his over 35-years of service to the county. Horne, who retired on Jan. 31, served three years as County Coroner from 1984-86, and then was appointed Magistrate by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1987. He has served in that capacity since.

Later in the meeting, Council passed a resolution recognizing Margaret M. Davis on her retirement. Mrs. Davis worked over 25-years for the county, since 1995 as Deputy Circuit Court Clerk.

Council took as information a proposal by Nancy McCorkle to make Saluda County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, because “other states and counties are adopting laws that take away private citizens’ gun rights. As a lifetime hunter, I want my rights protected.”

Second reading was given to an ordinance that will raise the length of term of Airport Commissioners from three to five years. Commissioners must have aviation knowledge, and the number of qualified board members is limited in the county.

First reading was given to an ordinance, that will change the requirement that the Fire Board to meet once a month. The ordinance will change the wording to “hold regularly scheduled meetings.” Additional meetings may be called by the chair or the Fire Service Coordinator.

Council approve Emergency Management Director Josh Morton’s suggestion to publish a request for quote on generator maintenance services.

Morton’s request for permission to attend the IAEM-USA Region 4 Conference was granted. The trip will be paid by a grant, and at no cost to the county. Morton is president-elect of the organization.

NEW INVESTIGATOR - Mayor Amelia Herlong recently conducted the swearing in ceremony for the Saluda Police Departments new investigator, Josh Price.



PalmettoPride

Invests $400K

Columbia, SC (February 13, 2020) – PalmettoPride announces the grant recipients for 2020 totaling $400,214.00.

Then SC Dept. of Natural Resources in Saluda County received $3,738.00.

PalmettoPride offers competitive grants for litter prevention programs and program support for law enforcements agencies, state and local governments, and Keep SC Beautiful affiliates across the state. This year was even more competitive with requests totaling more than $700,000.

The Litter Prevention Grant awarded $199,296.00 to 43 law enforcement agencies, governmental departments and non-profit organizations in 33 counties totaling for their litter prevention projects, programs and equipment.

PalmettoPride awarded $200,918.00 to 25 Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliates to help create and maintain litter reduction and beautification programs and projects.



