RSM Schools Ribbon Cutting, Groundbreaking

Mon., Feb. 24, was a big day for Ridge Spring-Monetta schools. Ribbon cutting was held for the new high school, with principal, Dr. KaRon Webb, doing the honors. Students moved into the school in January. Also held was a groundbreaking for the new elementary school that will be built on the campus. Among those taking part in this was Principal Callie Herlong, fourth from left. (Photos courtesy of Josie Rodgers)





Tigers Recognized At State House



The Saluda High School AA State Championship football team was recognized in both chambers of the State House Thurs., Feb. 27. The Saluda County delegation, Rep. Cal Forrest, Rep. Bill Clyburn, Sen. Floyd Nicholson, Sen. Shane Massey, Sen. Nikki Setzler, and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined in the salute to the Tigers. The team was treated to a meal in the Top of Carolina dining room following the State House visit.

Saluda Alamo Film Festival And The 350th

Year Traveling Exhibit Of The 1670

Settlement At Charles Towne Landing

The Saluda County Historical Society and Museum is proud to present The ALAMO DAY FILM FESTIVAL,Friday March 6th at the Saluda Theater next to the Museum on the square in downtown Saluda.

The Saluda Theater, built in the Art Deco style in 1936, fell into disrepair in the late 1980’s. The Saluda Historical Society with the Saluda County Council took on the arduous task of renovating the theater to it’s original glory. The renovations are complete with the original superior acoustics, new state of the art sound and projection equipment with the original Art Deco lighting.

The Film Festival celebrates the Commanders of the ALAMO, William Barret Travis and James Butler Bonham, both born in Saluda SC. The days events will include tours of the birthplace of James Butler Bonham and the Saluda Museum, that features a diorama of The Alamo Mission Complex that depicts the scene on the morning of March the 6th 1836 as the Mexican Army over ran the Alamo Defenders.

Im addition to The Alamo Film Festival, tours of the Museum and the Bonham House, The Saluda Historical Society has been granted for the month of March the exhibit “350 years of the 1670 settlement of Charles Town Landing.” The exhibit focuses on the stories of the Europeans, Africans and Native Americans that came together to start the colony of South Carolina.

