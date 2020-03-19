Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 15:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 30

Council Chairman

Election Postponed



Governor Henry McMaster Sunday announced the postonement of all elections scheduled for March and April 2020.

This inludes the election of Saluda County Council Chairman set for March 24 between Democrat Darren Horneand Republican Jerry Strawbridge.

Affected elections will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020. Specific dates will be announced later.

This announcement has NO impact on the March Candidate filing period. Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16, 2020 and will close at noon on March 30, 2020. Read the SEC’s Statement on March Filing and Coronavirus here: https://www.scvotes.org/statement-coronavirus-and-march-candidate-filing.





Schools Closed,

Rec Postponed



Sun. afternoon. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closing of S.C. public schools through the end of the month, due to the coronavirus threat.

Locally, the Recreation Department activities have postponed until mid-April, nursing homes are not allowing visitors, and some churches postponed Sunday services. Other events postponed included the Farm-City Banquet, Hollywood Ruritan Farm Machinery Sale, and Mayson VFD steak supper.





Council Gives First Reading To

Business License Ordinance



Saluda County Council gave first reading to an ordinance that will create a county business and professional license.

The passage came at the Mon., Mar. 10, meeting.

According to the ordinance, every person engaged or intending to engage in any calling, business, occupation or profession shall register the business and application for a business license and pay an annual license fee tax and obtain a business license. The fee will be due May 31, 2020. The fee based on gross income shall be computed on the gross income for the preceding calendar or fiscal year, and on a 12-month projected income based on monthly acreage for a business in operation less than one year.

The first reading passed 3-1, with Vice -chairman Frank Daniel, Councilmen Wayne Grice and Jones Butler voted in favor, and Councilman Justin Anderson voting against.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nancy McCorkle, of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Group, for the second meeting in a row asked Council to vote to make Saluda County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Council did not take action of her request, but did pass a resolution expressing its support of Second Amendment Rights. The resolution urges the Governor and members of the General Assembly to take no action which would violate the freedoms guaranteed in the Second Amendment and Article 1, Section 20 of the Constitution.

Council gave third reading of an ordinance amendment that will change the term length of Airport Commission members from three to five years.

Second reading was given to an ordinance that will no longer require to the Fire Board to meet once a month.

A revised Freedom of Information Act Policy was approved and will be placed on the county website.

Council approved Road and Bridge Superintendent Billie Corley’s request to shift the cost of installation of pipe for a driveway entrance from the county to the property owner. In the past, the county installed the pipe at no charge, but Corley said the cost of this policy is getting too expensive. Corley said shifting the cost to the property owner will save the county $15,000 a year. Corley’s suggestion passed unanimously.

A grant application request from Assistant Emergency Management Director Jill Warren was approved. The $26,446 grant will be used to purchase personal protective equipment/gear for the Sheriff’s office. The county match will be $2,644.60. The county applied for this grant last year, but did not get it.

Ms. Warren stayed on to ask approved for a grant that will reconstruct the taxiway and apron at the Saluda County Airport. Total cost of the project will be $528,590. FAA will pay $475,731, and the State $26,430. Saluda County’s share will be $26,430. Council approved the grant, with the county’s share coming from the Infrastructure Reserve Account.

Council approved Chief Deputy Toby Horne’s request to fill three positions in the Sheriff’s Office. One of the positions is a school resource officer. The positions are already in the budget.

Mallory Coffey, director of Palmetto Pride, explained the programs the litter control and beautification office offers. She told of grants available, and encouraged Saluda County to appoint a coordinator and join the program.