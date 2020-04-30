Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:21 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 23

Saluda Man Dies in Shooting



A Saluda man lost his life Sat., April 25, in a shooting that involved at least three people.

Alexander Daquan Henley, 29, of Saluda was dead at the scene. The other two individuals were taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, one critically injured.

The incident took place at 10 p.m. near 109 Myranda Ave. in the Town of Saluda.

An autopsy of the victim was performed Monday afternoon at Newberry Pathology Group, LLC.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office, Saluda Police Department and SLED are actively investigating the incident.

Coroner Keith Turner would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene and with the ongoing investigation. Thanks to Dispatch, EMS, Saluda Police Department, Saluda Sheriff’s Office, SCHP, SLED and Saluda Fire Department.





Saluda County Cases

Rapidly Increase - 6 to 35



In a matter of two weeks, Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases has almost increased six times.

The latest report said Saluda County had 35 reported cases, compared to six just two weeks ago. The report says the county had 215 estimated cases, and 250 possible cases. Twenty-seven of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code.

“During the past several days, we have seen a significant increase in the number of cases in Saluda County. We are encouraging everyone to continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene to help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Saluda County EMD Josh Morton

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 12; Aiken - 89; Greenwood - 36; Lexington - 273; Newberry - 21.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 8 additional deaths as reported to DHEC.

South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home

Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and other sources and store them, for personal reference

Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.



This poem was written by Kerri Bradley, a WKA sophomore, about COVID-19, and we thought we’d share it with our readers.