Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:25 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 20

KING ACADEMY CLASS OF 2020

Commencements Begin

In the most unusual commencements in history, three local schools will hold graduation exercises on three successive Fridays.

While graduations usually attract thousands, COVID-19 restrictions will reduce attendance to hundreds.

King Academy got things underway on May 22, Saluda High’s ceremony will be held on May 29, and RSM’s seniors will graduate on June 5.

King’s graduation was streamed live on Facebook. Because of COVID-19 restrictions ,the “in person” event was limited to only parents and siblings of graduates.

On Friday, May 29th at 7:00 P.M. Saluda County Schools will host its Commencement Ceremony in Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field. Please make note that due to the Coronavirus, numerous additional rules will be implemented in an effort to keep our students, families, and staff members healthy. These guidelines will be strictly enforced.

1. Each graduate will receive two tickets per the directive from state officials for family members and friends to attend the ceremony. Tickets will be required for admittance into Herlong Stadium.

2. Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas that will be six feet apart. No more than one person will be allowed to sit in each area as we are required to practice social distancing per Governor Henry Mc-Master’s orders.

3. Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout Herlong Stadium. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School will graduate their seniors June 5, 10 a.m., at the football stadium.

The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded. Safety precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced. To ensure social distancing and meet the state’s recommended guidelines, each graduate will receive two tickets, and tickets will be required for admittance into the stadium.





Rabid Skunk

Found In County



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that on May 13.

Also, DHEC confirmed that a skunk found near High Point Road and Mount Willing Road in Saluda, SC has tested positive for rabies. There are no known human exposures reported at this time; however, a dog was exposed on May 12.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on May 13 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 14.

Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or pets have come into contact with this raccoon, skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office (for the raccoon) at (864) 372-3273, or the Affairs Aiken office (for the skunk) at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This skunk is the second animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2020. In 2019, seven of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

There have been 40 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year.

Contact information for local DHEC Environ mental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.