County Has Second COVID-19 Death



Saluda County recorded its second COVID-19 death last week.

The victim was an elderly patient.

Sun., July 12, word was released that the disease had been detected on one wing at Saluda Nursing Center.

Saluda County’s total cases has risen to 281,

The latest DHEC report says the county had 1726 estimated cases, and 207 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 252 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 124; Aiken - 695; Greenwood - 798; Lexington - 2919; Newberry - 419.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,952 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 10 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. There are currently 1,472 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 188 of those patients are on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,485, probable cases to 163, confirmed deaths to 950 and 11 probable deaths.

Sun., July 12, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the state’s first cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

Two children are the first in the state with a confirmed diagnosis of MIS-C, a rare health condition recently recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus. One child is from the Midlands region and one is from the PeeDee region. Both are under the age of 10. To protect the privacy of the children and their families, no other information will be disclosed at this time.

“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus. Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others. These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

On May 15, 2020, DHEC sent a health alert informing healthcare providers and facilities of the condition and requesting that all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C to the agency. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.

DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.

Students Recognized

For Kindness



In order to recognize kindness in this world, retired Saluda educator Dibbie Shealy established the D.E.M. Kindness Awards, and the recipients have been announced.

The award is named in honor of her grandchildren Deacon, Emoree, and Madden Donlon, and her children

Morgan Jones and Mayson Donlon.

She gave five $200 awards to Saluda High School graduates, Class of 2020, who exhibit kindness and compassion through their actions.

“Congratulations to these five outstanding Saluda High graduates who received the D.E.M. Kindness Award. The award was based on the applicants’ kindness, compassion, and volunteerism. This group had done so many good things for others, it brought me to tears. Believe in this generation. They are going to make a difference,: Ms. Shealy said.

Alaiza Abney - Alaiza said her favorite quote is 1 Corinthians 13:4. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” She said, “This scripture reminds me to be patient, show kindness and that there is no room for jealousy. We have to take some time to understand others, empathize with others and love others without looking for an award or an entourage.”

Kathryn Castro (not pictured) - Kathryn said, “The quote that pertains to my actions is by Aesop. It says, ‘No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.’ A simple smile or holding the door for someone can make someone’s day so much better. There’s no reason not to be kind to someone.”

LeeAnna Fingerlin - Lee Anna said the quote that pertains to her actions is, “No joy can equal the joy of serving others,” by Sai Baba. She said, “Of all the times I have helped others with remodeling their houses or by visiting a shut in, the joy I received was immeasurable and immensely rewarding, more so than any payment I could have received.”

Kaylee Long - Kaylee said, “One of my most favorite volunteer experiences is the animal foster program my family is a part of. The program is sponsored by Pawmetto Lifeline in Columbia. We take in one or two dogs at a time and keep them until they are ready to be adopted.”

Jacob McCary - Jacob chose the quote, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope some day you’ll join us, and the world will be as one,” by John Lennon. Jacob said, “If everyone were to take a little bit of time out of their day and be kind to someone, help the elderly across the street, ask someone how they are doing, hold the door for someone, then the world will be as ONE and will change.”