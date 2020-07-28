Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 20:07 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 17

Saluda Requires Face Masks



The Town of Saluda has passed an ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks

Following are the exceptions:

a) in outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments or Food service Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

b)for people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

c)for those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;

d)for children under five years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two through five shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment;

e)for patrons of Food service Establishments while they are dining;

f)in private, individual offices;

g)when complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

h)in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;

i)While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.

Any person violating the provisions of the Ordinance can be fined not more than $25 each day.





Five County COVID Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 death cases has risen to five.

Saluda County’s total cases has risen to 375, 33 more than at the same time last week, with three deaths.

The latest DHEC report says the county had 2304 estimated cases, and 2679 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 323 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 225; Aiken - 1224; Greenwood - 1127; Lexington - 4159; Newberry - 660.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sun., July 26, announced 1,170 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856, probable cases to 343, confirmed deaths to 1,436, and 55 probable deaths.





Fundraising Event For Caylie

“Gray for Caylie,” a fund-raising event for seven-month-old Calyie Berry will be held Sat., Aug. 8, at the Hollywood Ruritan Building, beginning at 11 a.m.

Included will be a silent auction, raffles and barbecue chicken plates for $10 each.

Caylie was diagnosed with an embryonal tumor with multilayered rosettes on her brain. This is very rare and on May 19, 2020, she had brain surgery at Prima Children’s Hospital. After surgery she was sent to St. Jude’s for further treatment. Since there, two more tumor s were found on her spine. Since starting her chemo the tumors are responding well. She just started her second round of chemo and will be in Memphis, TN, at St. Jude’s for several month’s.

Right now friends are raising funds to help relieve the financial burden of the family of having to move out of state while maintaining their home in Saluda. More importantly, they are asking for prayers for our sweet Caylie and all of her family.

Hollywood Ruritan Club is located at 1274 Hollywood Rd., Saluda.

For tickets, call Katie Rodgers, 864-344-2242, or Brittany Rowe, 803-724-7811.