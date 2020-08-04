Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 19:20 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 14





SPEARMAN VISITS - State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, center, visited her home school district last week, after she approved the District’s reopening plan. Welcoming her were, L to R, District Supt. D. Harvey Livingston, Assist Supt. Dr. Abby Duggins, and administrators Tammie Shore and Sarah DeLoach. (District photo)

District Reopening Plan Approved

Saluda County School District was one of the first six approved for reopening by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman.

“Saluda County is offering a hybrid option and a fully-virtual option “with strong communication procedures with students and families to ensure they stay on track,” Spearman, who visited her home district soon after the plam was approved, said.

She added the district has a framework for helping special populations, such as students with disabilities and English language learners.

“Saluda County Schools was excited and honored that our reopening plan was one of the first approved in the state and the first approved in the Midlands.” District Superintedent Dr Harvey Livingston said.

“The Saluda Reopening Task Force began its work in March to begin the process of developing a plan for the safe reopening of schools this fall. The task force was composed of over 50 teachers, administrators, parents, staff members, state/local agencies, and community leaders. “The task force divided into three groups, as we addressed the issues of safety, instruction, and the social and emotional health of our students and staff. With the continued support of our teachers, parents, students, and the Saluda County School District Board of Trustees, we are confident that our plan will allow us to safely reopen our schools on August 31.

“Our goal is for every school to return to five day face-to-face instruction as quickly as safety conditions allow,” Spearman said. “South Carolinians can support their neighborhood school by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick. These precautions have the potential to significantly expedite our education system’s return to normalcy.”

Spearman said for a district’s plan to be approved, it must meet the following criteria:

1. A virtual option for all students

•Districts may choose to deliver their own virtual program, take advantage of VirtualSC, suggest enrollment in one of the public charter virtual schools, or contract the service.

•Districts must ensure that any virtual model includes at least an initial in-person contact with students. Intermittent face-to-face contact with students is also strongly encouraged.

2. An in-person option for all students

•Hybrid/blended learning models will be considered an in-person option for students.

•If a five day a week face-to-face instruction model can be safely offered, districts are encourage to do so; however, it is not required for plan approval.

3. A time-frame for when districts intend to review operational plans so that implementation of a full face-to-face instruction model can be worked towards as health and safety conditions improve.

4. Establish how high quality instruction will be provided, regardless of instructional model, and demonstrate how a broad range of student services will be provided. This includes ensuring all federal and state law requirements are met.

State Champs Serve Saluda

Saluda High’s defending 2-A State Championship football team doesn’t just rest on its laurels. Head Coach Stewart Young posted the above pictures on social media showing some members of the team taking part in the ServeSaluda project, which renovates homes in the community in need of repair.

County Cases Pass 400

Saluda County’s COVID-19 death cases now top 400.

Saluda County’s total cases has risen to 414, 39 more than at the same time last week, with three deaths.

The latest DHEC report says the county had 2543 estimated cases, and 2957 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 348 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 1491; Edgefield - 279; Greenwood - 1255; Lexington - 4592; Newberry - 772.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sun., Aug. 2, announced 1,110 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 91,257 probable cases to 531, confirmed deaths to 1,709, and 68 probable deaths.