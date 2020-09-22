Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 20:12 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 8





THE FARMERS TO FAMILIES PROGRAM was a tremendous experience for Saluda County Schools, when over 30,000 pounds of produce were delivered to all students and faculty of the district at no cost for two straight weeks. (District photos)

Council Approves Millage

Saluda County Council approved the school and county millage Mon., Sept 14.

The total county millage is 158.9, while Saluda County Schools millage is 194.3.

The consideration to accept a line of credit letter for American Land Holdings, LLC, in reference to Palmetto Pointe Subdivision and allow American Land Holdings, LLC, to release a $3 million bond died for lack of a second.

Council members were concerned that pavement in the new development was already cracking, and the roads would eventually be turned over to Saluda County.

Chairman Jerry Strawbridge’s appointment of Hugh Coates and reappointment of Jill Altman to the Library Board were approved.



Prayers For Our Nation

40 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION

A Saluda Community Prayer Event

Saturday, September 26, 10:00AM

Mount Pleasant grassed area under the pecan trees

101 N. Calhoun St,. Saluda

Bring your own chair

For the safety of all, please wear a face mask and maintain 6 feet between yourself and others not living in your household.

Area pastors will offer prayers for our nation. Others are invited to offer prayers as well.

No political speeches please.



669 County COVID

Cases, 18 Deaths



Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 669, with 18 deaths.

The county is classified as moderately high incidence with a rate of 298 per 100,000, Last week, the figure was 508 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 2414; Edgefield - 526; Greenwood - 2105; Lexington - 6511; Newberry -1144.

Sun., Sept. 20, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 420 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 13 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and 171 probable deaths.