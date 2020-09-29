Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 20:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 16

Ninety Six Man Dies

Of Accident Injuries



A Ninety Six man died two days after a crash in Saluda County, authorities report.

Lafayette Robinson, 73, died Wednesday after a motor vehicle collision on Monday, September 21st, according to Saluda County Coroner’s Office chief investigator Angie Rita.

The wreck happened at approximately 5:58 a.m. Monday along Old Charleston Road near Cliff Road, which is 8 miles west of Saluda.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a westbound 2015 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Ford F-450 that was heading east. The Dodge Ram then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Mr. Robinson, who was driving the Dodge Ram, was mechanically extricated from the vehicle, and taken to the hospital by Saluda County EMS, where he died two days later. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

An autopsy was performed with results pending. The SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.



WE HAVE MOVED

With the sale of the building the Standard-Sentinel has occupied the last five years, our office has moved to a new location.

This move and COVID-19 is bringing about a major change in how the newspaper operates. The new location will be for inserting and mailing the paper only. The building is currently not open to the public. There will be no phone, fax or internet service. We are also changing our deadline for all items, including classifieds, to Friday.

Jackie Kidd and Ralph Shealy will do the newspaper work from their respective homes. A drop box for news, ads and renewals will be set up at a site, yet to be determined,

Please email information to sentinel@saludasc. com, or mail to Saluda Standard-Sentinel, P.O. 668, Saluda, SC 29138.

To contact by phone, call 864 445-8631.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We hope to be more organized in the days ahead.





Postponement of Gentry

Golf Tournament



The 2020 Larry E. Gentry Memorial Golf Tournament usually played the first Sunday in October, has been postponed for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Gentry stated that unfortunately, this is the first time in 23 years that the tournament has not been held, but we feel that the health and well-being of everyone associated with this event is most important. While the tournament may not be played this year, the Memorial Scholarship will still be awarded this spring. This is made possible due to the generosity of supporters over the last 23 years.

Thank you to the players, supporters and friends in Saluda that have helped make this so successful. We look forward to seeing everyone in the fall of 2021.



689 County COVID

Cases, 19 Deaths



Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 689, with 19 deaths.

The county is classified as low incidence with a rate of 83 per 100,000. Last week, the figure was 298 cases per 100,000 with a moderatel;y high incidence rating.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 3873; Edgefield - 791; Greenwood -2156; Lexington - 7019; Newberry -1210.

Sun., Sept. 27, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 569 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 3 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909, probable cases to 3,978, confirmed deaths to 3,144, and 182 probable deaths.