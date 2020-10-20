Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 19:17 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 28

County Starts Process

For New Project



Saluda County Council got the ball rolling on a new project in the county at the Mon., Oct. 12, meeting.

The first step was a resolution authorizing the execution and deliver of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Saluda County and a company identified for the time being as Project Mayson.

The second step was the first reading of the ordinance authorizing and approving the execution and deliver of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Saluda County and a company identified for the time being as Project Mayson.

The third step was first reading of an ordinance authorizing and approving the establishment of a joint industrial park and business park with Edgefield County for Project Mayson.

Council also gave first reading of a ordinance to amend the code or ordinances Chapter 2, Administration, Article 2. County Council, Division 2, rule of parliamentary procedure, sections 2-55.1 through 2-70.

The request by Judge Joyce Shults to fill a vacant position in the Magistrate’s Office was approved.

Chairman Jerry Strawbridge’s appointment of Ricky Bailey to the Tax Appeals Board was approved.

Councilmen Justin Anderson’s appointment of Paul Bartley and Strawbridge’s appointment of Bruce Horne to the Westview Behavioral Health Services Board were approved.

In the old business portion, Council accepted a $250,000 letter of credit for American Land Holdings, LLC, in reference to Palmetto Pointe subdivision and allow American Land Holding, LLC, to release the $3 million letter of credit.

Council also approved entering into a road management agreement with American Land Holdings, LLC.

After an Executive Session, Council approved to hire an Assistant Fire Service Coordinator, Grade 16, effective January 11, 2021 and to advertise according to county policy.



Trump Administration Invests

$4.1 Million in Value Added

Producer Projects in South Carolina



Investments will Help 22 South Carolina Ag Producers Enter Into Value-Added Activities Related to the Processing and Marketing of New Products

Columbia, S.C., October 13, 2020 – The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for South Carolina Debbie Turbeville, today announced that the USDA is investing $4.1 million in Value Added Producer Projects throughout South Carolina. USDA is providing the funding through the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program.

“This investment will help South Carolina Ag Producers enter into Value-Added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. In addition, it is expected that these projects will create many new jobs,” said Turbeville. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural South Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Background: USDA is funding 22 South Carolina projects through the VAPG program. Recipients of the VAPG can use funds for planning activities or for working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Examples of planning activities include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans for processing and marketing the proposed value-added product. Working capital expenses include processing costs, marketing and advertising expenses, and some inventory and salary expenses.

Here are local examples of projects announced in South Carolina:

Saluda County - SYLVAN FARMS - $250,000.00 Rural Development funds will be used to increase sales and marketing of fresh, organic leafy green produce in Saluda County and surrounding areas. Specifically, grant funds will be used to offset the cost of purchasing operational supplies, fund an improved marketing and promotional program and pay for labor expenses related to packaging and deliveries. It is expected that three new jobs will be created as a result of this project.

Edgefield County - TITAN FRUIT AND VEGETABLE CO. INC. - $250,000.00 Rural development funds will be used to increase sales and marketing of locally grown peaches. Specifically, the main goal of the project is to increase value-added fresh peach packaging in a gusseted bag to increase sales and expand its market share. It is expected that as a result of this project, seven new seasonal jobs will be created and market will expand to new grocery store chains located in the geographic area of the Southeast.

Edgefield County - HICK-ORY HILL MILK LLC - Rural Development funds will be used to increase sales and distribution of the locally produced pasteurized milk to elementary, secondary , and higher education institutions in South Carolina. Specifically, funds will be used to launch processing of milk in five-gallon plastic bags, implement sales program and develop marketing material to grow Hickory Hill’s brand awareness in schools and institutions. It is expected that this project will create 1.5 new jobs and expend customers base from 121 to 198 institutional customers.

Saluda County – JER-ROLD A. AND SONS - $250,000.00 Rural Development funds will assist in funding various activities for the expansion of organic yellow straightneck squash to new customers in South Carolina. Grant funds will be used to offset the cost of packaging, supporting non-production labor expenses, and offsetting operational expenses only for the yellow squash. It is expected that this project will create one new job and save three existing jobs.



USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/sc.



