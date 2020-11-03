Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 03 November 2020 21:03 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 5

Body of Missing Man Found

The body of a 26-year-old man missing for over a week has been found, according to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner.

Tucker Morris. was last seen at SC Pet Food Solutions in Ward, SC at 8:30 am on Mon., Oct. 26.





Patchwork Farm

Annual Gathering



Patchwork Farm will be hosting A FREE farm event Sat., Nov. 7, with local artisans, crafts, and items made from scratch. Bring your cooler to take home fresh produce, meats, eggs, cheese, and milk. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping. Enjoy lunch at the farm, music on the grounds, and demonstrations. Visit the barnyard animals. There is fun for the kids too. Please, no pets allowed.

This is an outside event. Please dress accordingly for weather conditions. Hand sanitizer and washing stations are available at the farm and vendor tables. Social distancing can be easily practiced. Masks are appropriate but not required.

Patchwork Farms is located at 110 Dairy Lane, Saluda. Please, no pets allowed.



Trump Administration Invests $9.5 Million in

Rural Community Facilities in South Carolina

New Schools, Health Clinics and Public Safety Facilities

Will Benefit Rural South Carolina Residents

Columbia, S.C. – The Trump Administration announced Oct. 28 that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $871 million to improve critical community facilities to benefit 3.5 million rural residents in 43 states and Guam.

This investment includes over 9.5 Million for Rural South Carolina, with some funds going to the Town of Saluda.

“Rural America needs safe, modern community infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Brand announced essential community projects today in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Background:

USDA is funding 256 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. These investments will be for such purposes as to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities. For example, in South Carolina:

•The Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports will use a $5.3 Million loan to purchase the facility the school currently operates. The facility is a high school designed and equipped to teach the students specialized skills associated with motorsports technology, auto collision.

•The Town of Saluda will use a $101,600 loan to purchase a sanitation truck to provide trash collection service directly to residents internally and at a more economical cost. The purchase of a sanitation truck will provide the residents the opportunity to receive timely, effective and essential services from the Town of Saluda.

•The Lowcountry Montes- sori School will use a $4 Million loan to provide site improvements to the school’s property. These improvements include construction of a 6,300 square foot classroom building with a science lab, culinary kitchen, group restrooms and an open raw space that the school can subdivide as part of a future project. In addition, the school will construct a 2,100 square foot building to house a raw art space and workshop and construct an open-air pavilion to be a multipurpose community gathering space.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.