Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Arrests

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has made seven drug arrest recently.

“The Sheriff’s Office is working proactively to attack the dangerous drug problem in Saluda County,” Sheriff Josh Price said.

Below are recent drug arrests:

James Adams- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, DUI

Davey Keith Bedenbaugh - Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Kimberly Lee Hall- Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Holmes- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Michelle Lewis- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Louis Medina- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Emily Moore- Possession of Methamphetamine

Council Holds

Short Meeting

Saluda County Council’s Feb. meeting lasted less than 20 minutes, and that included an executive session.

The vote out of executive session was the major action of the meeting. The law firm of Turner, Padget, Graham and Laney, PA of Columbia was hired to serve as county attorney. James T. Knox will be the representative of the firm working with County Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, all Council members urged citizens to get their Covid vaccination. Chairman Jerry Strawbridge said the county would compile a list of vaccination locations and publish them in the newspaper and on social media.

Council also expressed sympathy to County Recreation Director Paul Ergle on the death of his father, Richard, and to the family of county employee Gerald Powell on his passing.

In the “old business” portion of the meeting, Council gave third and final reading to an ordinance repealing the 1977 ordinance prohibiting nepotism or the hiring of relatives. Strawbridge said a rule on nepotism is included in the county hiring policy, so it was not needed in an ordinance.

Second reading was given to an ordinance to amend the multi-county industrial park agreement between Aiken and Saluda counties.

First reading was given to an ordinance to lease the quonset hut owned by Saluda County at the Saluda County Airport.

Deputy Emergency Management Director Jill Warren said experimental aircraft that meet FAA standards would be housed in the hut if the ordinance is approved.

In the final agenda item, William Rutland was reappointed to the Airport Commission.





1513 County COVID

Cases, 34 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 1513 (1,363 actual, 150 probable), with 33 deaths.

The county had 551.9 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 630.1 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 12,985. It should be noted if a Saluda County resident dies of Covid in a neighboring hospital, that death is counted in the neighboring county’s totals.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 11,643, Edgefield - 2,244; Greenwood -6,421, Lexington - 23,092; Newberry - 3,484.

Sun., Feb. 14, 2,735 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 76 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 11.4 percent.

This state total is 426,580, with probable cases 60,713. Confirmed deaths are 7,149, and 849 probable deaths.



Rainy Trend Continues

The good monthly rainfall that was prevalent in 2020 continued into 2021.

January saw 4.78 inches of rain fall in the Town of Saluda. This compares to 4,18 inches during the same time last year.

January was a cool month, with 25 days with highs in the 40s and 50s. The temperatures ranged from a high of 40 on Jan. 9, to 71 on Jan. 27. The lowest morning temperature, 26, was recorded Feb. 10, 11, 29, 30 and 31.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.