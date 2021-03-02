Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 22:59 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 14

Saluda High’s girls basketball team staff, L to R, Sherry Etheredge, Garrett Jones, head coach Jeanette Ergle Wilder, . Jessica Seibert. (SHS photo)

Lady Tigers Win

Upperstate Title

For the first time since 1953, the Saluda High School girls basketball team will play for the State Championship.

The Lady Tigers won the Upperstate Championship Sat., Feb. 27, at Clinton High School with a hard fought 62-56 win over Blacksburg. The Tigers defeated Brashier Middle College Charter School 53-34 in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 20, and Andrew Jackson Feb. 24, 52-44. Both opening round games were played at home.

The state championship game will be played Wed., Mar. 3, at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center. Tip-off will be at 12 noon. The Lady Tigers will meet former league foe Silver Bluff.

Saturday was just the fifth time a Saluda High girls basketball has made it to the upper or lower state championship game.

The 1953 team won the Upperstate title, but lost the state championship the following week.

It took 36-years, but Saluda made it back to the semi-finals in 1988-89. Hall of Fame Coach Patsy Rhodes coached that team. The Tigerettes, as they were called then, lost in the Lower State Championship game. The next year, Rhodes coached the team back to the Lower State game, and that, too, was a loss.

It took 30-years for Saluda to make it back in 2020. Tiger Coach Jeanette Ergle Wilder played for Patsy when she was a student at SHS. The Lady Tigers fell to eventual State Champion Christ Church.

The current Saluda High is a combination of Saluda, Hollywood and Riverside High Schools. Hollywood and Riverside also had some outstanding girls teams.

Hollywood won seven state championships in the 1940s and 50s under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Mac Quattlebaum. At one time the Hornets won 92 games in a row.

In 1965, the Riverside girls team, coached by Alice Pyatt, was state runner-up.

1953 SALUDA HIGH UPPERSTATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM