CELEBRATION - The Saluda High girls basketball team celebrates the school’s first ever girls state championship Wed., Mar. 3, at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

TROPHY - Taking part in the trophy presentation were, L to R, girls baskeball coach and AD Jeanette Wilder, Principal Robert Etheredge, and District Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

State Champs!

Coach Jeanette Ergle Wilder’s Saluda Lady Tigers won the school’s first girls’ State Championship with a convincing 61-41 win over Silver Bluff Wed., Mar. 3, at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center.

While the outcome was lopsided, the Silver Bluff Lady Bulldogs has some runs during the game that made the game close at times.

Saluda jumped off to a 14-0 lead and led at the end of the first quarter, 17-6.

The Lady Bulldogs started hitting some threes, and a strong defense help Silver Bluff make the game more competitive in the second quarter. Saluda only led by six at halftime, 30-24.

Silver Bluff scored the first four points of the second half to cut Saluda’s lead to 30-28, but then the Lady Tigers’ Kalisha Hill showed why she was named the State 2A Player of the Year.

Hill took over and Saluda outscored Silver Bluff 15-5 the rest of the way in the third. Hill continued her stellar play in the fourth, leading unbeaten Saluda to the 61-41 win.

Hill finished the night with 34 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots. Maya Carroll also scored in double figures with ten. Other scorers were: Daniels 9, Nick 4, Holland 2, Drafts 2.

Along with the first championship, the Lady Tigers are also the first Saluda High basketball team to finish unbeaten, 15-0. Neither of the two boys teams to win titles in 1977 and 1978 were unbeaten.

For Coach Wilder it was a season of mixed emotions. Along with winning the championship at her Alma Mater, she also recorded her 300th career win. These highs helped Wilder endure the sadness of the death of her father, Richard Ergle, 65, in January. Richard rarely missed a game, and since his death, a poster with a heart has marked his seat at the games.

The game marked Saluda High girls basketball’s first appearance in the State Championship game since 1953. It was a win for all who had played before for the purple and white.