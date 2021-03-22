Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 12:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 20

My apologies. I had a busy week. On the day I normally post the webpage, I had a eye appointment, followed an hour later by getting the chance to see my mother in person at Saluda Nursing Center for the first time in a year. It didn’t cross my mind that I had not posted the webpage until Sunday night. I guess a day or two posted is better than nothing. Thanks, Ralph









Honors Continue For

2A State Champions

After winning the 2A girls basketball State Championship, Saluda High’s Lady Tigers are continuing to receive honors.

The 2A Player of the Year Kalisha Hill has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star game and head coach Jeanette Ergle will be the head coach of the North team.

The games will be played March 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School with girls at 1 p.m. and boys at 4 p.m. Fans will be allowed to attend the game as of now with each player getting six tickets.

For the second year in a row, Hill was selected the Index-Journal’s Lakelands Girls Player of the Year. She joined the 1,000-point club last season as a junior and averaged a double-double for the third straight year this season.

Three SHS senior girls’ basketball players, Hill, Tiara Daniels, and Auvia Holland, were selected to play in the Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic.

The East team consisted of seniors from Saluda, Silver Bluff, Barnwell, Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring. The West team consisted of seniors from Aiken, North Augusta, and South Aiken.

The East won 63-43, and Hill was named the game’s MVP, scoring 19 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.



District Employees Get Vaccines

Thurs., Mar. 11, was a tremendous day in Saluda County Schools! All district students took advantage of an e-learning day at home, while every district employee and many Saluda County residents had the chance to get their first dose of the Covid19 vaccine! Many thanks to district leadership and Self Regional Healthcare for this life-changing opportunity! OneSaluda spirit was shining bright! (District photo)