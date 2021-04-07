Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 18:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 21

Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrests



Among the arrests made last week by the Saluda County Sheriff’s office, were burglary and narcotics charges.

On the night of March 29, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Johnston Highway in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon the arrival of deputies, the subject fled into the woods. The bloodhound tracking team responded and tracked the subject for several miles through the woods. The subject was identified as Andrew Edward Scherff.

On March 30, Mr. Scherff was taken into custody and charged with Burglary in the first Degree, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamines. At this time, bond has not been set.

Sheriff Price wants the citizens to know that the Sheriff’s Office is working proactively to keep Saluda County safe and says this investigation is a perfect example of the dedication the office has to bringing criminals to justice .

Christopher Meetze was arrested on March 31, 2021 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving Under Suspension. The arrest occurred after a traffic stop in Saluda County.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue a proactive approach to combat dangerous drugs in Saluda County.





Declaration of April 2021 as

the Month of the Young Child

There is so much that children learn as they read and sing together, cook together, build together, create art, and celebrate with their families. In recognition of the importance of supporting our youngest children to succeed in school, the Town of Saluda, SC, along with Saluda County First Steps is proclaiming April 2021 as the Month of the Young Child. Saluda First Steps will be promoting the Month of the Young Child at the Spring Fest event sponsored by the Town of Saluda on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. Also, during the week of April 12th-16th, 2021, Saluda First Steps will be sponsoring the Week of the Young Child with activities are follows: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday. Please come by our table to learn about the free programs offered by Saluda First Steps to support young children and their families in Saluda County. Our children are our greatest asset, and we have a responsibility to support them as they learn and grow to become Saluda County’s leaders of tomorrow.





Saluda’s Spring Fest At The Park

The Town of Saluda’s Spring Fest was held Sat., April 3 at the town park. The well attended event included inflatibles, an egg hunt, food and craft booths, and the dunking booth, pictured above. (Standard-Sentinel photo)