Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrests



The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office several arrests last week on charges ranging from arson to drug trafficking.

Trenton Franks of Jackson, NC, has been arrested and charged with setting fire to a home in Saluda County in December of last year. Mr. Franks is additionally charged with Burglary in the first Degree and Petit Larceny.

A Newberry County man is behind bars at the Saluda County Detention Center after a narcotics arrest that stemmed from a traffic stop. Rio Caldwell has been charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has made two narcotic arrests recently. Kole Johnson was arrested this week for Possession of Methamphetamine. Additionally in a separate incident, Alicia Rorke was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both arrests stimmed from lawful traffic stops.

On April 7th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Daisy Lane in reference to an assault. Upon the arrival of deputies, a male subject fled from the residence into the woods on foot. A security perimeter was set up and the bloodhound tracking team responded to the scene. At this time, the subject, identified as Franklin Mills, surrendered to deputies. He was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Violence.

PROCLAMATION - Pictured, L to R, Mayor Herlong, Diavion Phillips (Volunteer with Victims services at the Saluda Police Department), Nicole Maffett, Victim Advocate Saluda Police Department.



Denim Day Proclamation in Honor

of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Saluda Mayor Amelia Herlong has signed a proclamation for National Denim Day, which is to be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

National Denim Day is a campaign in which people are encouraged to wear denim to raise awareness of sexual assault and support victims and survivors.

The Denim Day Campaign was created in response to a case in which a young girl was assaulted simply because she was wearing tight jeans. Her attacker was set free with no charges. Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence, has grown into a national movement.

As the longest running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history, Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion by wearing denim jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

Show your support and wear denim on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Take a picture of yourself or you and your co-workers wearing denim. Post on Facebook tagging the Town of Saluda using the #Denimday2021 to enter a chance to win a gift basket.



