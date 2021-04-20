Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 21:42 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 40

Saluda Teen Killed in

Motor Vehicle Collision

Early Saturday morning on Pencreek Road in Saluda County, Da’Trevous Jaquez Farrow (age 16) died in a one vehicle collision.

The 2006 Mercury Mariner, driven by Mr. Farrow went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Farrow was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Master Trooper J.G. Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported by Saluda EMS to an area hospital, later to be released with minor injuries.

The victim was a student at Saluda High School.

The Coroner’s Office extends its heartfelt sympathy to the family of Mr. Farrow.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office appreciates the response and assistance of Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department and SC Hwy Patrol. The collision remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

FIREMAN OF THE YEAR - Pictured from left to right: John White, Wesley Padgett(son), Maddie Padgett (daughter), Daphine Padgett (wife) and Kelly White.



Reggie Padgett Posthumously

Named Fireman Of The Year

State Farm-Kelly White Agency recently awarded the Saluda County Firefighter of the Year 2020 to the late Reggie Wesley Padgett.

Reggie had volunteered as a firefighter with Midlands Fire Department since 1995. He was the proud husband of Daphine Goodman Padgett and father to Wesley and Maddie Padgett. He was also loved by his parents, Michael “Red” and Kay Padgett of Batesburg.

In addition to over 25 years of service as a firefighter, Reggie was the owner/operator of Padgett Farms and employee of Hickory Hill Farms. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church and was an active member of Saluda County Young Farmers Association.

State Farm-Kelly White Agency thanks all Saluda County firefighters and has proudly sponsored this annual award since 1998.

Sheriff’s Office Makes

Narcotics Arrest

The Saluda County Sheriff’s office made several narcotics arrests last week.

Jennifer Nicole Brewster has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

While patrolling on Newberry Highway, a deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle. The deputy observed a clear plastic bag being thrown from the passenger window after the blue lights were activated. The deputy approached the vehicle and collected the bag which contained a quantity of methamphetamine. The passenger, Jesus Elizondo, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Littering. The driver of the vehicle was additionally arrested for Driving Under Suspension.

Sheriff Price would like to let the citizens of Saluda County know that the Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to combat the sale and use of dangerous drugs in Saluda County. Drugs destroy lives but it also drives crime. The Sheriff’s office is working to make a safer Saluda County and arrests such as this are the steps needed to make that happen.