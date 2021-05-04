Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 21:34 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 12

State Superintendent Gets Special Gift

State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman got a special gift at the vaccination clinic at Saluda High School Sat., May 1.

Dr. Oscar Lovelace gave her an old 78 record, “The Great Judgement Morning” by Rudy Mitchell and his Camp Meeting Band. The “Rudy,” of course, is Mrs. Spearman’s late father Rudolph, who was known locally as a politician and as a member of the musical duo, “The Ivory Keys,’ with the late Holly Price. Mrs. Spearman had never heard of the record nor had she heard of the record label, “Carolina Records” of Saluda.

The 78 records were first produced in 1898 and were made until the late 1950s. The 12-inch record only had one song on each side. The 78’s gave way to the 33 rpm albums and 45 rpm singles.

Over 200 citizens got vaccinated at the “Take Your Shot - Saluda” COVID vaccination event.

Participants enjoyed free food by Blaz N Buzz Catering, while supplies lasted, and participated raffle giveaways provided by Amick Farms, with a grand prize of a television.

The free community drive up Pfizer COVID vaccination clinic was hosted by Dr. Lovelace, Spearman, Saluda County School District and Certified SC.

(Photos by Jamie Shealy)

Taylor Gordon, a senior mass communications and media studies major from Ridge Spring, receives the Laura Lander Woman of the Year Award on Wednesday during Lander’s annual Student Life Awards. Photo courtesy of Laura Brown.



Ridge Spring Student named Lander

University’s 2021 Woman of the Year

GREENWOOD, S.C. - Lander seniors Ryan Murdock and Taylor Gordon were awarded the Samuel Lander Man of the Year and Laura Lander Woman of the Year awards, respectively, at Lander’s Student Life Awards on April 21.

The Samuel and Laura Lander Man and Woman of the year award is given to two students annually, and the recipients’ involvement in co-curricular activites, both on campus and in the community during the academic year, are taken into consideration when considering nominees.

Dr. Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for Student Affairs, presented the pair with the awards during the Student Life Awards ceremony in the Finis Horne Arena. Yarbrough said that the award recognizes two students who have “exhibited high aspirations and noble humanitarian qualities of character throughout all areas of campus life.”

Murdock, a psychology major, is a Presidential Ambassador, a resident assistant and Lander’s 2021 Homecoming King. “He has a positive attitude that lights up a room and sets an example for other students,” said Yarbrough. “He embodies everything we could ask for in a Lander student.”

Gordon, of Ridge Spring, is pursuing a degree in mass communications and media studies, is a Presidential Ambassador and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition to the Laura Lander Woman of the Year award, Gordon was also recognized as one of the Lander University Greek Leaders of the Year. “She puts her heart and soul into everything she does and is a positive role model for students,” said Yarbrough.