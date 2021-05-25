Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 21:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 43

Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrests

Among those arrested last week by the Saluda County Sheriff’s office was a suspect in a burglary and another arrested on druge charges.

Jose Felipe is behind bars at the Saluda County Detention Center after being arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary, three counts of Larceny, and one count of Malicious Injury to Property. These burglaries occurred at a residence on Greenwood Highway.

Investigators searched Mr. Felipe’s residence on Shady Lane and recovered stolen property from his residence.

Shanna Padgett has been arrested and charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Offices Narcotics Division.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue a proactive approach to combating these dangerous drugs in Saluda County, and is also committed to protecting the property of the citizens of Saluda County.



Forty-Four Sentenced In Recent Court Terms

Forty-four defendants were sentenced on guilty pleas during two separate terms of Saluda County General Sessions Court earlier in the month:

Following are those sentenced:

James Keaton Murillo, possession of over than one ounce of marijuana, 30 days or $100. Joseph David Stoudemire, assault & battery 3rd degree, 24 days.

Robin Earleen Baker, possession of other controlled sub. in Sched 1 to V 1st offense, three days. Aishaia Monte Joe, possession of other controlled sub. in Sched 1 to V 1st, 3 days.

Corey Larangus Clark, assault & battery 2nd degree, six months. Nashua Javan Smith, possession of other controlled sub. in Sched 1 to V 1st, two days.

Salvador Perez, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base 1st offense, 15 days. Kontay Nicole Gaines, failure to stop for blue light, one year, suspended to one year probation.

Rantavious Demon Norris, possession of MDMA, two days. Llewelyn Campbell II, unlawful carrying of a pistol, five days.

Carl Jeffrey Pugh, use of 911 unlawfully, three days. James Norwood Corbett Jr., obtaining nonferrous metal, three years, suspended to five years probation; Burglary 3rd degree, five years, suspended to five year probation.

Markell Navon Chapman, DUI 1st less than .10, two days. James Kolby Maroney, domestic violence third degree, 90 days.

David Antonio Graham, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base 1st offense, two years, suspended to two years probation. Cleveland Durell Gaskins, possession of controlled substance, 30 days, suspended after service of two days and $100.

\ Carl Allen Lyles, DUI 1st less than .10, two days. Richard Morris Frazier, assault & battery third degree, nine days.

Austin Watkins Riley, use of vehicle with intent to deprive, three years, upon service of 238 days, suspended to 18 months probation. Adrian Conteras Leines, domestic violence 2nd degree, 90 days.

Mia Lechae Sales, assault & battery 3rd degree, 3 days. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, forgery, two years, suspended to three years probation, restitution.

Francesca Perez Ramirez, burglary 3rd degree, 68 days. David Maurice Abney, possession of marijuana over one ounce, time served.

Belinda Jane Howard, receiving stolen goods $2000-10,000, 18 months, suspended to five years probation. Kaide Howell, accessory after the fact of a felony, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed three years, suspended to three years probation.

James Alex Welch, accessory after the fact of a felony, three years, suspended to three years probation. Terry Eugene Reames, assault & battery 2nd degree, two years, suspended to two years probation.

James Seth Martin, DUI 1st less than .10, time served. Steven Dale Holley, possession of controlled substance, $100.

Eddie Lee Daniel, domestic violence 3rd degree, 90 days. Quenton Dontrell Bowers, unlawful carrying a pistol, time served.

Davey Keith Bedenbaugh, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base 1st offense, one year, suspended to one year probation. Tanner Lecroy Hallman, unlawful carrying a pistol, time served.

Thomas Tavares Johnson, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, 15 days or $250. Cameron Terrell Atkins, possession of other controlled sub. in Sched 1 to V 1st, $100.

Roy Blacks, domestic violence 3rd degree, 90 days, suspended to one year probation. Tarras Michael Parker, DUI 1st less than .10, $400.

Omar Bilal Watson, habitual traffic offender, DUS, time served. Brianna Nicole Bennett, simple possession of marijuana, 10 days or $100.

Kevon Dre’Sean Etheredge, unlawful carrying a pistol, time served, Marlon Andre Walcott, simple possession of marijuana, time served.

SAVE THE DATE!

42nd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull

The Saluda Young Farmers 42nd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 31st at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers / Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 6pm. Ticket gates and pit will open at 4pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $20, Children 6 to 12 - $10, 5 and under – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Cash, credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

The 2021 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. There will be no charge for parking and no additional charges for entering the pit.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.SaludaYoungFarmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at “Saluda SC Tractor Pull.”