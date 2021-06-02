Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 19:01 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 46

Arrest Made in Burglary

and Larceny Case

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Charles Edward Way (of Lexington, SC) for the offenses of burglary and larceny.

On April 23, 2021, a residential surveillance camera captured images of a male subject driving onto a property located on Price’s Bridge Road. Mr. Way did enter a building on the property and subsequently stole a utility trailer from the property.

Sheriff Josh Price says, “Thanks to the support and tips from our citizens, the Sheriff’s Office was able to gather sufficient evidence to charge and arrest Mr. Way”.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the property of our citizens and will strive to bring all criminals to justice.



Saluda 14th Safest City



The numbers are in and the data has been sufficiently analyzed to name the 20 safest cities in which to live in South Carolina in 2021, and Saluda is ranked 14th.

And thanks to Safe-wise, a company obsessed with home security that ranks cities around the country each year according to how safe they are, for providing the data here. Safewise recently ranked the top 20 safest cities in South Carolina. They are listed below:

#1 Woodruff

#2 Fort Mill

#3 Tega Cay

#4 Mount Pleasant

#5 Bluffton

#6 Isle of Palms

#7 Hanahan

#8 Walhalla

#9 Central

#10 Mauldin

#11 Duncan

#12 Port Royal

#13 Clemson

#14 Saluda

#15 Simpsonville

#16 Clover

#17 North Augusta

#18 Fountain Inn

#19 Charleston

#20 Lexington

For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

•70 cities met criteria to be considered for our 2021 list.

•Half of the cities on our list moved up in the rankings this year.

•Woodruff climbed 26 spots to land on top as South Carolina’s new number one safest city.

•Duncan and Clemson each debuted on the safest cities list this year.

•Isle of Palms fell from the top spot to number six this year, due to an increase in reported property crimes. It still boasts the lowest violent crime rate with just one aggravated assault reported.

•Your odds of falling victim to violent crime in the safest cities are 2 out of 1,000, versus 5 out of 1,000 throughout the state.

•Seven cities (35%) reported fewer than 10 violent crimes: Woodruff, Tega Cay, Isle of Palms, Walhalla, Central, Duncan, and Saluda.

•The property crime rate in the safest cities is 18.9 incidents per 1,000—that’s 10 fewer incidents than the rest of the state.

•Five cities (25%) reported fewer than 100 total property crimes: Woodruff, Isle of Palms, Walhalla, Duncan, and Saluda.

Safewise uses FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study.

The “safest” cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.

For the purposes of city ranking reports, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

How the safest cities are ranked

Safewise uses the most up-to-date FBI crime data as the backbone of our reports. This means we rely on information that cities across the country report through the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program. If you don’t see your city listed, it could be due to incomplete UCR data or the failure to submit a report.

We know that crime statistics are only one measure of what makes any community safe.

Safewise also uses population thresholds for each state. We use US Census Bureau population data to identify the median city population in each state and report only on cities with populations above the median. This reduces the risk of outliers and lowers the likelihood of an extreme outlier skewing the data.

The FBI UCR data is just one way that cities report crime statistics, and we know that it may differ from other reports a city or police department submits. But, to make sure that we’re comparing apples to apples, we’ve chosen to use this data as the basis of our “safest” cities reporting. Plus, this is the most consistent report available for most cities across the nation.

A note about population data:

It has come to our attention that, on occasion, data may be skewed by outlying factors such as large commuter populations, college campuses, and incarcerated populations. In those cases, crime rates calculated based solely on crime reports and US Census population numbers may not give an accurate representation of a particular community. We appreciate these nuances and are considering their potential impact to future reports.



