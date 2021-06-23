Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 02:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 30

SAMANTHA NICHOLS

County Native

Vying For Miss S.C.

Saluda County native Samantha Nichols, the reigning Miss Upstate, left for Columbia, SC on June 20th to compete for the title of Miss South Carolina.

Over the past year and a half, Samantha has been acting as an advocate for the agriculture industry, with her social impact initiative, #BragOnAg.

Samatha is a gaduate of Saluda High School and Clemson University. She is the daughter of Christy Corley Nichols and James Nichols.

The current Miss South Carolina, Morgan Nichols, is Samantha’s cousin.

Morgan’s grandfather, Roy Nichols, was among 15 siblings who grew up in the Hollywood section of Saluda County. His wife, the former Ruth Boozer, also was a Saluda County native.

Miss South Carolina Finals will be televised on WACH 57 on Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m.





Three Arrested On Heroin Charges

Three subjects have been arrested for trafficking a large amount of Heroin through Saluda County.

Seth Allen Johnston, Shay Lynn Capers, and Rebecca Reposa Kelly have been arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle they were traveling in on Greenwood Highway.

Deputies located and seized over 367 Grams of Heroin from the vehicle.

Sheriff Josh Price stated, “The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is working 24-7 to proactively patrol and enforce the laws of our state to keep the citizens of Saluda County safe. I’m proud of the job the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are doing.”



School Budget Passes

Saluda County Council gave final reading to the 2021-22 Saluda County Schools budget at the Mon., June 14, meeting.

The local support portion of the school district’s $20,769,529 budget is $7,822,758, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,138,095 from ad valorem taxes.

The county’s budget stood at $13,885,447 after the second reading. Council held a budget workshop prior to the regular Monday meeting, and will give final reading to the county budget at a called meeting on June 21.

Public hearing were held for both the school and county budgets at the beginning of the meeting. No member of the public signed up to speak.

Council gave second reading to two ordinances. One involves a joint industrial park agreement with Aiken County, and the other involves a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes for “Project Light.”

Replacement of three HVAC units was approved. The cost of the projects will be $21,850, which will be taken from the Public Building Repair Reserve Fund. Units will be replaced at DSS, the Detention Center and the Library.

Chairman Jerry Strawbridge’s nomination of George Robert Long to the Tax Appeals Board was approved.

Chad Satcher of the Circle Fire Department was appointed to the Fire Board.

Strawbridge, at the beginning of the meeting, said Council will be sharing some “good information” to the citizens in the Standard-Sentinel in a few weeks. He said the county’s financial situation is “looking positive.”



