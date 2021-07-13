Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:16 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 26

Three Arrested On

Separate Sex Crimes

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested two persons in unrelated cases for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and the Attorney General’s Office has made another sexuual exploitation case.

John Van Wertz has been arrested and charged for three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 2nd Degree and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the 1st Degree. Arrest warrants state that over a course of four years, Wertz physically and sexually assaulted a minor victim.

Courvoisier S. Cullum has been arrested and charged for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 2nd Degree. Arrest warrants state that Cullum drove to a residence in Saluda County and sexually assaulted two minor victims.

Sheriff Josh Price commented, “These cases are priority for us, we will do all we can to protect our children and to bring those to justice who would harm a child”. We ask that you pray for the victims in these cases.

The Attorney Generals Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with assistance from the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested Jerry Wayne Townsend for criminal charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.

After executing a search warrant at Townsends home in Saluda County, it was found that Townsend had been searching and downloading unlawful images and videos of children engaged in sexual activity. Investigators have charged Townsend with four separate counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 3rd Degree.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will proactively work to seek out and arrest those who would prey on our young and innocent.





42nd Annual Truck

and Tractor Pull

The Saluda Young Farmers 42nd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 31st at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers / Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 7pm. Ticket gates and pit will open at 5pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $20, Children 6 to 12 - $10, 5 and under – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Cash, credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

The 2021 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. There will be no charge for parking and no additional charges for entering the pit.

To purchase trackside parking, contact Scott Wertz at (803) 924-3124 after 5:00 PM. All trackside parking spots are $50.00 for the night.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.SaludaYoungFarmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at “Saluda SC Tractor Pull.”





VACCINATIONS

Offered Saturday

Vaccinations will be offered to anyone 12 and older at the Saluda Park Sat., July 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free community Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen COVD-19 vacinnations will be offered.

The park is located at 416 S. Jefferson St., Saluda.