STATE CHAMPS - Bottom (left): Blythe Buzhardt, Reese Shaw, Emma Enlow Aubrey Marnati, Kylee McGlohorn, Ava Forrest, Ava Frye; Top (left): Miller Martin, Allie Mitchell, Kam Campbell, Nyla Jordan, Ensley Patterson, Mattie Nichols, Karen Almaraz, Adalynn Holsomback Coaches(left): Daniel Patterson, Jeffrey Jordan, Nancy Jordan. (Photo courtesy of Misty Holsomback)



STATE CHAMPS

For the third time in two years, Saluda County has produced a state champion.

The Saluda County Recreation Department 10u Angels softball team won the state championship in Johnsonville Wed., July 14, and earned the right to represent the state in the World Series.

Fortunately, for local fans, this year’s World Series will be played in Moncks Corner, SC.

Saluda was one of eight district teams to meet in the state tournament. The other teams were Hanahan, Lewsiville, Bamberg, Coward, Chester and Johnsonville.

Saluda’s pitchers combined to shut-out all the opponents, featuring two no hitters. The team had two tough wins over Iva en route to the title, including an extra inning win.

Coach Jeffrey Jordan issued the following statement on Facebook:

“My words will not do justice to what our team has accomplished and the experience we have gone through in the last 3 weeks.

I want to thank all the people that have called, text, emailed and come out to support our young ladies. The Rec baseball coaches have been phenomenal and are a testament to what leaders of youth should be. In the face of their own state championship run they took time out to reach out and support our girls. Our fans were four deep around the fence and were loud and proud to support our team. Past and current coaches of all levels have contacted me and some made the ride to support us. To say I’m touched is an understatement. Blessed, is more accurate.

Blessed to be from this small town with all these Giant people! I have been fearful to say the words World Series during this ride. No coach likes to look ahead, well, we’re here and I couldn’t be more proud of my my parents, our fans and of course my TEAM!!

WORLD SERIES!!”

The Saluda Angels join the Saluda High football team and girls basketball team in claiming state titles for the county.





Three Recent State Champions

In less than two years, Saluda County has claimed three state championships. The Saluda High football team won the 2A state title in 2019, and the girls basketball team won the 2A title this year. Those two champs were joined last week by the Saluda Angels 10u softball team. (Football photo by Trey Fingerlin)





WORLD SERIES BOUND

Saluda’s Minor League All-Star team won a play-in game Saturday to finish second in the state tournament and earned a trip to the World Series in Laurel, Miss. (Photo by Tiffany Rodgers Shaw)