NEW COURTHOUSE SECURITY SYSTEM - The Saluda County Courthouse has a new security system at the main and only entrance and it is used daily, not just at court. The scanning machine is similar to those found in airports and federal buildings. Deputy Sheriff Ted Maclaughlin operates the equipment. The security system is funded through a one-year COVID grant. Men are warned in advance to leave your pocketknives in your vehicle. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Thirty-Four Sentenced

During Court Term

The latest term of Saluda County General Sessions Court concluded last week.

One trial was scheduled, but the defendant decided to plead guilty.

The following sentences were handed out on guilty pleas:

Jarred Terrell Coleman, assault and battery 2nd degree, three years, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Elijah Michael Phillips, domestic violence third degree, 16 days,

Davon Jeremiah Taylor, assault and battery 2nd degree, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months probation. Kwame Nkrumah Holloway, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, three years, suspended to time serves and three years probation; possession of less than one ounce of meth or cocaine base, 1st offense, three years, suspended to time serves and three years probation.

Dalton Wayne Senn, assault and battery 3rd degree, time served. Lewis Benjamin Barnes Jr., unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served.

Mayer Lee Burgess, domestic violence second degree, three years, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Joseph Izell Mosley, petit or simple larceny $2000 or less, time served.

Dontavis Lamond Smith, unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served. Tabitha Lynn Lykins, felony DUI with bodily injury results, 45 days.

Shyheim Tyron Rauch, DUS 3rd or subsequent offense, time served. Amber Calvert Winkler, possession of other controlled substance, time served.

Amber Nicole Trent, neglect of vulnerable adult, five years, suspended to time served, three years probation. Jessie Franklin Brazell, burglary 2nd degree, non-violent, five years.

DeAnta Dehsawn Robinson, public disorderly conduct, time served. Jeremiah Christopher Blocker, possession of crack cocaine, one year, suspended to time served, six months probation.

Tyrone Ouzts, assault and battery 2nd degree, 18 months, suspended to time served and six months probation. Emmanuel Raewkwan Gordon, assault and battery 2nd degree, time served.

Bailey Elizabeth Gibson, possession of less than one ounce of meth or cocaine base, 1st offense, time served. Randy J. Rice, breach of peace, aggravated nature, five years, suspended to time served, 30 months probation.

Henry Garcia Gonzalez, assault and battery 2nd degree, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to two years probation Abel Perez-Sales, assault and battery 2nd degree, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months probation.

Franke Lane Medlin, possession of less than one ounce of meth or cocaine base, 1st offense, 57 days time served. Kristin Fields Coleman, burglary 3rd degree, five years, suspended to one year probation.

Alicia Rae Rorke, possession of other controlled substance, time served. Terrance Delano Gilchrist Jr., possession of other controlled substance, time served.

Shanna Anntwanett Padgett, possession with intent to distribute meth, four years. Byron Jaquez Stewart, possession of other controlled substance, $100.

Cody James Whittle, breach of trust, obtaining property under false token, more than $2000, less than $10,000, five years, suspended to time served and five years probation.

Nyasia Keirra Culbreath, assault and battery 2nd degree, time served. Quinshawn Shematt Jeffery, possession of less than one ounce of meth or cocaine base, 1st offense, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served, and 18 months probation.

William Antonio Johnson, assault and battery 3rd degree, time served. Stephen Lee Burgess, manufacture, distribution of cocaine and meth, 1st offense, eight years, suspended to time served, three year probation.

Christopher Brandon Meetze, possession of other controlled substance, time served and $100.





GARY EUGENE LOTT

Arrest made in

sexual assault

Gary Eugene Lott has been arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree.

Additionally, Lott is a sex offender and has been charged with crimes relating to violating the Sex Offender Registry and not reporting information accurately to the Sheriff as he is required to do by law.