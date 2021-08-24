Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:47 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 11

Perez-Hernandez

Murder Charges File



On August 19, 2021 at 6:39am, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an unconscious male.

The Saluda Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on South Rudolph Street in

the Town of Saluda.

Law Enforcement located a deceased male victim in the woods behind the residence. The victim had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body.

Law enforcement located Salvador Perez-Hernandez near-by. Hernandez was covered with blood and later admitted to the murder while being interviewed by deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department, and Coroner’s Office are working a joint investigation in this case.

Salvador Perez-Hernandez is charged with Murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Greenwood Man

Dies In Accident

A 43-year-old Greenwood man died in a single car accident in Saluda County at approximately 11:55 p.m., Sat., Aug. 21.

According the Cpl. Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Double Bridges Road, about seven miles east of Saluda.

The 2013 BMW driven by the victim went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Philip Wayne Whiteside II.



Recent Narcotics Arrest

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals on separate felony drug charges.

Rachel Vaughan is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Alcohol Violations.

Dionte Harris is charged with Possession of Cocaine.

Samantha Hall is charged Possession of Cocaine and Driving Under Suspension.

Kendrick Daniel is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.