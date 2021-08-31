Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 21:25 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 30

SALUDA-NINETY SIX GAME POSTPONED

Friday’s Saluda-Ninety Six football game scheduled for Saluda’s Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field has been postponed due to Covid concerns with the Saluda team. Saluda will will play at Midland Valley in two weeks.







Church Recognizes State Champs

At the church I attended growing up, the first pew was reserved, more or less, for three things: Weddings, Funerals, and Baptisms.

Neither of those three were taking place at 10:30am on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at Mt Pleasant Lutheran Church, Saluda, and yet, the front row was shoulder to shoulder, with a gentle sea of purple flowing through the entire sanctuary.

The Saluda Girls U10 Champion All Star Softball Team was in the house, bringing with them the Spirit of the Lord, ready to worship! Coaches, parents, siblings, friends and family were also in attendance.

With a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spectacular season these girls had, their stats, individual accom-plishments and lots of fair game bragging on the team, coach Jeffrey Jordan shared with the Mt Pleasant congregation just how Spirit led these young ladies truly are, and how much each one of them is a blessing to their team.

A special offering of school supplies was collected, blessed, and donated to Saluda Middle School. Following worship, the team and families were invited to stay for fellowship. The team and I then went on a prayer walk, between Saluda Presbyterian and Mt Pleasant, where we talked about our upcoming journey of a new school year, prayed for our own needs, for one another, and others.

If you find yourself driving past Saluda Presbyterian on W. Highland, you might notice the tree out front where we tied some of our prayers, a physical action to remind us to always give our needs to God. With joy and gratitude on our lips, the skies opened up, and our walk back to the church was a delightful surprise, with shrieks of laughter, and a small bout of rain. A perfectly fitting time to remember the gift of baptism, and be thankful.

Blessings of Gods continued presence and leading for these Saluda Champions, and all of the children, teachers, parents and staff at the start of this new school year. And a reminder, there is always room on a pew for you too, no reservations needed.

Grace and Peace, Rev. Emily Mooneyhan,Minister,

Mt Pleasant Lutheran & Saluda Presbyterian



2037 County COVID

Cases, 42 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases total 2037 (1,727 actual, 310 probable), with 42 deaths.

The county had 454 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 562 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating. Six weeks ago, the Saluda County figure was 14.7 cases per 100,000 with a low incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 24,009. Saluda County has had 8705 citizens who have started or completed the vaccination process.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: (last weeek - this week) Aiken - 14,914 - 15,675, Edgefield - 2,844 - 2,931; Greenwood - 8,185 - 8,451, Lexington - 30,918 - 32,664; Newberry - 4,638 - 4,874.

Fri., Aug. 27, 4,650 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 25 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 14.3 percent.

This state total is 579,769, with probable cases 134,496. Confirmed deaths are 9,174 and 1,278 probable deaths.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

VACCINATIONS

In Saluda County, 8705 citizens have started vaccinations, including 1917 black, 4811 white, 1977 Hispanic, other or unknown. Saluda County ranks 41st out of 46 counites on the rate of vacine recipients per 10,000 residents, the same ranking as last week. The county’s population aged 12+ is 17,318.

The local sites giving vaccinations are Emmanuel Family Clinic - Saluda (Public health provider – Rural Health Clinic), 501 West Butler Ave, Saluda, SC 29138., and the Saluda County Health Department, Mondays and Wednesdays.,445-2141.

ATTENTION!!!

Early Deadline For Sept. 9 Issue!!!

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Sept. 9 issue of the Standard-Sentinel will have to be sent to the printer on FRIDAY, SEPT. 3. Please make plans to get anything you want published in the Sept. 9 issue to us by 2 p.m. THURS., SEPT. 2.

THANKS