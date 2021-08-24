Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:47 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 29





DEFENSE! - Saluda’s JT Lott, Hayden Stoudemire and Javarious Stevens team up to bring down Ridge Spring-Monetta’s Nehemiah Brooks. Also, pictured is the Trojan’s William McKinney (66). (SHS photo by Dean Roesner)

Tigers Thump

Trojans, 43-6

In their second straight lightning delayed game, the Saluda Tigers got the same results, a blowout win over an old rival.

The victim this time was Ridge Spring-Monetta, who fell 43-6 at the Bettis Herlong Stadium at Matthews Field.

Saluda led Strom Thurmond 14-0 last week before the delay. Friday, the Tigers ran only one offensive play, and it resulted in an interception by the Trojans of a Jonah McCary pass.

From their seven, the Trojans moved to the 45, before the lightning delay was called.

After an over one hour break, the game resumed. On the second play, RSM elected to got for it on fourth and short and the Tigers Javarious Stevens threw Trojan quarterback Remedee Leaphart for a three yard loss and Saluda took over at the Trojan 43-yard-line.

Staying primarily on the ground, the Tigers drove in

the for the score in seven plays. The touchdown came on a three-yard run by Montrevious Baker. From their bucket conversion formation, McCary threw to Stevens for the 2-point play.

Saluda held the Trojans on their next possession, and began their second scoring drive from their 23, after a 41-yard RSM punt. The big play in the drive was a 48-yard pass from McCary to Zion Wright to the RSM nine. On the second play, Baker scored from the three. Once again, the Tigers got two points from the bucket formation. This one was on a run by McCary. The Tigers led 16-0 with 1:42 to go in the first quarter.

A personal foul penalty against the Trojans sparked Saluda’s next scoring drive. The Tigers mixed the pass and run to go the 69-yards in seven plays. Baker got his third TD of the night on a seven-yard run. This time, the Tigers sent Sam Espinoza to kick the extra and Saluda led 23-0 with 9:52 to go in the half.

The Tigers’ final scoring drive of the half covered 73-yards and used five McCary completions to pace the march. McCary scored the touchdown on a one-yard run. Espinoza’s kick made the halftime score 30-0.

Saluda received the second half kick-off and milked the clock on every play. They were able to take almost four minutes off the clock in the 63-yard scoring march. The touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from McCary to Stevens. Espinoza gave the Tigers a 37-0 lead with 8:14 to go in the third quarter.

Midway in the quarter, Saluda punted for the only time in the game, and the Trojans put together a nice drive behind Leaphart, who completed tree passes and rushed three times on the 77-yard drive. The touchdown came on a three yard run by Ben Kirk. Jaden Jeffery’s kick was no good, making the score 37-6 with 1:16 to go in the quarter.

The Saluda reserves came in and put together a 91-yard drive, begining in the third and ending in the fourth, continuing to snap the ball with only a few seconds from a delay of game penalty. Saluda used four different running backs along the way. The big play came on a 36-yard run by sophomore Arryion Brown to the Trojan one-yard line. Brown stayed on to score the touchdown. A bad snap foiled with extra point and Saluda led 43-6 with 4:10 to go in the game, and it stayed that way.

McCary was once again the offensive statistical leader, completed 17 of 23 passes for 202 yards and one score. He also rushed for a touchdown and a two-point play.

Baker had 64-yards rushing and three touchdowns. Wright led the receiving with seven catches.

The Tiger defense had its second straight outstanding game. They only claimed one turnover, compared to last week’s five, but they held the Trojan team that beat Batesburg-Leesville last week to 47-yards rushing and 109 through the air.

Due to McCormick’s region’s decision to move their region schedule to the front of the schedule, Saluda had to find and new opponent, and came up with a game at Midland Valley in two weeks.

This Friday’s game with Ninety Six has been postponed due to a Covid issue with the Tigers.

