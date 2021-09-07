Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 07 September 2021 21:40 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 37

1st Annual National Night Out

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Sauda sponsored the National Night Out, featuring inflatibles, food, activities, etc., plus a chance to meet the county’s first responders. (Standard-Sentinel photos)

Saluda County Woman Dies

In One-Vehicle Crash

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a one vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Spann Road and Water Tower Road in Ward, Saluda County on Sunday evening.

The collision occurred on August 29, 2021, at approximately 8:05 PM. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene and was identified as Ms. Elisabeth A. Mizell, 46, of Saluda.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the 2021 Mazda hatchback driven by the victim was traveling west on Water Tower when it went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. The victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office extends its condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Mizell.

The coroner would also like to thank all those who assisted. Special thanks to the Saluda County - Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, EMS and the SC Hwy Patrol.





2095 County COVID

Cases, 42 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases total 2095 (1,771 actual, 324 probable), with 42 deaths.

The county had 669 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 562 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating. Seven weeks ago, the Saluda County figure was 14.7 cases per 100,000 with a low incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 24,447. Saluda County has had 8845 citizens who have started or completed the vaccination process.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: (last weeek - this week) Aiken - 15,675 - 16,324, Edgefield - 2,931 - 3,020; Greenwood - 8,451 - 8,802, Lexington - 32,664 - 34,214; Newberry - 4,874 - 5,080.

Thurs., Sept. 2, 3,572 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 44 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 14.5 percent.

This state total is 604,166, with probable cases 141,991. Confirmed deaths are 9,403 and 1,340 probable deaths.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

VACCINATIONS

In Saluda County, 8845 citizens have started vaccinations, including 1942 black, 4897 white, 2006 Hispanic, other or unknown. Saluda County ranks 41st out of 46 counties on the rate of vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents, the same ranking as last week. The county’s population aged 12+ is 17,318.

The local sites giving vaccinations are Emmanuel Family Clinic - Saluda (Public health provider – Rural Health Clinic), 501 West Butler Ave, Saluda, SC 29138., and the Saluda County Health Department, Mondays and Wednesdays.,445-2141.



DUE TO OUR EARLY LABOR DAY DEADLINE, the folllowing classified ad arrived too late to be included in the September 9 paper. HOUSE TO BE AUCTIONED at Courthouse on Sept. 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths. 864 396-0079.