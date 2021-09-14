Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 22:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 31

Saluda To Host

Georgia School

Saluda High School’s football team will play host to Rabun County, Ga., High School Wildcats Fri., Sept, 17, at the Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field

Rabun County features the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the country, Gunner Stockton, and is coached by Jaybo Shaw, the brother of Gamecock legendary quarterback Connor Shaw.

Read the following information released by the school:

Due to COVID and injuries, Ninety Six will not be able to play Saluda in football on Friday night. We are now scheduled to play the #2 ranked Rabun County High School out of Georgia. We are excited about the opportunity to play this level of competition, especially at home. We look forward to this game and hope that you can attend. Bring the energy, bring the noise, bring the PURPLE OUT!

Game time is 7:30. Gates open at 6:00. Join the Booster Club for a pre-game tailgate party featuring DJ Sparkle.

We will recognize the Baseball and Softball All-Star Champions, the Tigerette Cheer participants, and the Fall Recreation Players / Cheerleaders prior to the game in this order. All individuals should meet your coaches at the back gate no later than 6:30 to line up. All players will enter for free with jersey. Parents are required to purchase a ticket to enter.

Tickets will be available for purchase online on Wednesday, September 15th at 8:00 am through the end of the game. The link will be shared tomorrow, September 14th. Paper tickets will be available at The Added Touch, The Hardware Store and Saluda High School on Wednesday, September 15th through Friday, September 17th. Online tickets are $7.00 plus the processing fee and paper tickets are $7.00.



The Added Touch

116 N Main St, Saluda, SC 29138



The Hardware Store

102 Travis Ave, Saluda, SC 29138



By Jeanette Wilder

Traffic Stop Leads To Big

Drug Related Arrests



Three subjects have been arrested and charged with numerous offenses to include Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mark Harmon, William Beasley, and Brittney Cook are currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center after a traffic stop in the Ward area of the county led to a large drug seizure. All three subjects are currently on probation for offenses related to selling illegal drugs.



Sheriff Josh Price commented, “Drugs are destroying our communities and they are the leading factor in many other crimes. This is the result of the Sheriff’s Office’s proactive approach to law enforcement and I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

2225 County COVID

Cases, 43 Deaths



Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases total 2225 (1,867 actual, 358 probable), with 43 deaths.

The county had 904 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 669 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating. Eight weeks ago, the Saluda County figure was 14.7 cases per 100,000 with a low incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 24,447. Saluda County has had 8995 citizens who have started or completed the vaccination process.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: (last weeek - this week) Aiken - 16,324 - 16,999, Edgefield - 3,020 - 3,110; Greenwood 8,802 - 9,273, Lexington - 34,214 - 36,243; Newberry - 5,080 - 5,365.

Fri.., Sept. 10, 2,299 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 82 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 12.0 percent.

This state total is 632,668, with probable cases 151,384. Confirmed deaths are 9,737 and 1,412 probable deaths.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

VACCINATIONS

In Saluda County, 8995 citizens have started vaccinations, including 1979 black, 4980 white, 2036 Hispanic, other or unknown. Saluda County ranks 41st out of 46 counites on the rate of vacine recipients per 10,000 residents, the same ranking as last week. The county’s population aged 12+ is 17,318.

The local sites giving vaccinations are Emmanuel Family Clinic - Saluda (Public health provider – Rural Health Clinic), 501 West Butler Ave, Saluda, SC 29138., and the Saluda County Health Department, Mondays and Wednesdays.,445-2141.

Harvey Padgett, Jr. Dies

Harvey Padgett Jr., who has submitted a weekly, religious poem to the Standard-Sentinel since 2018, died Sept. 5 from Covid complications. He was 93.

It was late in life when Junior gave his life to the Lord, and suddenly he was led to start writing poetry, something he had never done in his life.

We at the newspaper, and all his many friends mourn his passing.