Jesus Elizondo

Arrested On Child Assault Charges

Jesus Elizondo has been charged with four counts of Unlawful Conduct towards a child.

This arrest came after deputies responded to a 911 call at Elizondo’s residence on Abney Nursery Road. Elizondo is accused of physically assaulting 4 minor children in his home.



2389 County COVID

Cases, 43 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases total 2389 (1,988 actual, 401 probable), with 43 deaths (2225 last week).

The county had 811 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 1153 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating. Nine weeks ago, the Saluda County figure was 14.7 cases per 100,000 with a low incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 27,868. Saluda County has had 9464 citizens who have started or completed the vaccination process.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: (last weeek - this week) Aiken - 17,611 - 17,995, Edgefield - 3,221 - 3,303; Greenwood 9,692 - 10,067, Lexington - 37,929 - 38,868; Newberry - 5,600 - 5,748.

Fri.., Sept. 24, 2,602 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 111 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 9.4 percent.

This state total is 677,058, with probable cases 164,542. Confirmed deaths are 10,498 and 1,582 probable deaths.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

VACCINATIONS

In Saluda County, 9460 citizens have started vaccinations, including 2074 black, 5236 white, 2150 Hispanic, other or unknown. Saluda County ranks 41st out of 46 counites on the rate of vacine recipients per 10,000 residents, the same ranking as last week. The county’s population aged 12+ is 17,318.

The local sites giving vaccinations are Emmanuel Family Clinic - Saluda (Public health provider – Rural Health Clinic), 501 West Butler Ave, Saluda, SC 29138., and the Saluda County Health Department, Mondays and Wednesdays,445-2141.

COUSINS CELEBRATE - Cousins Drew Arant (12) and Josh Uhlar (8) celebrate after quarterback Drew threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh. It turned out to be the winning score in the Saluda junior varsity’s 12-8 win over South Aiken Thurs., Sept. 23, at the Bettis Herlong Stadium a Matthew Field. Also, pictured is Dakota Gentry (61). The varsity Tigers had the week off, and return to action at home Friday against Eau Claire, the first region game of the year. (SHS photo by Dean Roesner)



Farm Bureau Meeting Cancelled

The Saluda County Farm Bureau Federation has cancelled the Annual Meeting, scheduled for September 30, 2021 at the Hollywood Ruritan Club, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Saluda. We are deeply sorry but we have the health of everyone to consider. Thank you for understanding.