INDUCTEES - Saluda County Schools inducted the 2021 Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor Class at halftime of the Saluda-Columbia football game, Fri. Oct. 22. Pictured, L to R, Ring of Honor - Wayne Grice and Charles Long; Hall of Fame - Luke Brown, Lindsay Hawkins, Steve O’Kelley, and Tracy Palmore. (SHS photo by Dean Roesner)





Recent Arrest



John Vance Canday has been arrested and charged for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Canday is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center. Bond has been denied.

Sheriff Price commented, “I commend the dedicated work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and we will use every resource possible to bring those to justice who prey on the young and innocent.”



Saluda 14th

Safest City



According to a report on Safewise.com, Saluda has been named the 14th safest city in S.C.

The Top 20 is as follows:

#1 Woodruff

#2 Fort Mill

#3 Tega Cay

#4 Mount Pleasant

#5 Bluffton

#6 Isle of Palms

#7 Hanahan

#8 Walhalla

#9 Central

#10 Mauldin

#11 Duncan

#12 Port Royal

#13 Clemson

#14 Saluda

#15 Simpsonville

#16 Clover

#17 North Augusta

#18 Fountain Inn

#19 Charleston

#20 Lexington

For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

70 cities met criteria to be considered for our 2021 list.

Half of the cities on our list moved up in the rankings this year.

Woodruff climbed 26 spots to land on top as South Carolina’s new number one safest city.

Duncan and Clemson each debuted on the safest cities list this year.

Isle of Palms fell from the top spot to number six this year, due to an increase in reported property crimes. It still boasts the lowest violent crime rate with just one aggravated assault reported.

Your odds of falling victim to violent crime in the safest cities are 2 out of 1,000, versus 5 out of 1,000 throughout the state.

Seven cities (35%) reported fewer than 10 violent crimes: Woodruff, Tega Cay, Isle of Palms, Walhalla, Central, Duncan, and Saluda.

The property crime rate in the safest cities is 18.9 incidents per 1,000—that’s 10 fewer incidents than the rest of the state.

Five cities (25%) reported fewer than 100 total property crimes: Woodruff, Isle of Palms, Walhalla, Duncan, and Saluda.