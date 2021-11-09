Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:39 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 36

Term Features One Jury Trial

One jury trial took up most of the time in the recently completed term of Saluda County General Sessions Court.

In the trial Tommy Gene Williams, Jr. was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st degree, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 2nd degree. He was found not guilty on both charges.

Sentenced on guilty pleas were the following:

Augustin Ensaldo-Martinez, public disorderly conduct, 30 days or $100. Anthony Lavon Holmes, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree, 10 years.

Ricardo Moreno Vasquez, domestic violence, 3rd degree, 90 days. Marcus Andre Govan, use of 911 unlawfully, seven days. Kendrick Cortez-Debris Daniel, unlawfully carrying a pistol, one year & $1000, suspended to 90 days or $250; unlawfully carrying a pistol, one years, suspended to six days.

Triquan Martez Lott, unlawfully carrying a pistol, one year & $1000, suspended to 30 days or $100, one year probation. Dennis Truitt Atchley, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, 30 days or $100.

Charzavia Keaonte Long, assault & battery 2nd degree, three years. Gertez Marque Walker, failure to register, 90 days, upon service of 10 days or $200, suspended to six months probation.

William Arther Jenkins, possession of less than one gram of meth, cocaine base, first offense, three years and $3000, suspended to $100 and one hear probation. Dionte Tyree Harris, possession of other controlled substance, 90 days or $250, six months probation.

James Carson Sellers, possession of cocaine, 1st offense, three years and $3000, upon service of 49 days and $100, suspended to two years probation. Lashawn Willie Chinn III, failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death, 1st offense, three years and $500, suspended to 83 days and $100, one year probation,

Ashtin Dale Ritchie, malicious injury to property, $2000 or less, 30 months, suspended to six days. Tristan Caleb Vinson, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, 30 days or $100.

Leo Abney, possession of other controlled substance, 90 days, suspended to one probation. Fred Holt Duncan, public disorderly conduct, 30 days or $100. Cory Neil Duncan, public disorderly conduct, 30 days or $100.

Saluda Christmas Parade Announced

Saluda Operation Christmas Parade “Jingle around the Block” will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 11:00am.

We would like to have many entries and lots of participation. The lineup will start on West Butler Avenue near the schools. Look for the route to be published in the Saluda Standard Sentinel as the parade time draws near. We encourage you to have your vehicle or float decorated. Please make sure people in your entry are visible.

The theme for this year’s parade is: “Operation Christmas.” If you have any questions about the parade, or the theme, please contact Mandy K Hess at Town Hall at 864-445-3522 or at hess@town ofsaluda.com.

We encourage vendors, restaurants, churches, and all stores to decorate and participate!

Please sign up online http://www.townofsaluda.com/festivals, 100 S Jefferson Street, or fax to 864-445-4928 Attn: Mandy by December 6th. Please be aware: if we do not receive your entry prior to the deadline your float may not be acknowledged by the announcer!





CMD MOORE

Veterans Day Program Set



Veterans Day began as Armistice Day ,on the “eleventh hour of the elev-enth day of the eleventh month” of 1918, and is a annual federal holiday marked on November 11.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, a U.S. public holiday celebrated in May. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who had died while in military service. No apostrophe is used with Veterans Day because it is a day that honors all veterans.

United States Navy Commander Jim Moore (Ret) will be the Keynote Speaker at the local American Legion Post 65 Veterans Day Celebration. Some of Commander Moore’s decorations include: Defense Meritorious Medal, Navy Meritorious Medal two awards, Navy Commendation Medal two awards, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Southwest Asian Service medal, Sea Service Medal Seven Awards, Overseas Service Medal, and Service Warfare Office. Commander Moore started out as enlisted in February 1975, and for the next twenty years progressed through the ranks.

Upon retirement, CDR Moore accepted the position as Senior Naval Science Instructor at Saluda High School, where he started the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (NJROTC) Program. He remained in the position for the next 17 years.

Come and help us celebrate Veterans Day! The event is free, open to the public at the Saluda Theater on Law Range. Please mark your calendar. November 11, 4 pm, Saluda Theater on Law Range, Saluda, SC 29138.