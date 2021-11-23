Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 22:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 3

VOLUNTEERS RECOGNIZED - Volunteers Appreciation Day at Piedmont Agency on Aging in Saluda was observed Fri., Nov. 20. Volunteers recognized were (not in order of photo) are Tami Bodie, Mary Andrews, Albertha Harp Annette Harris, Annie Hunter, Erline Long, Lynette Tolen, Jackie Banks, Kathy Anderson, Martha Keeler, Jean Kelleher, Felicia Kinard, Cliff Wells, James Etheredge, Grady Clark, Charles Gallman, Shirley Pugh, Lois Gibson, Rev. Mildred Walker, Thomas Bryant, Cyteria Gantt, bus driver, and Site Manager, Janice Coleman. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Counties with highest COVID-19

infection rates in South Carolina



A recent survey by Stacker.com determined Saluda County has the 41st lowest COVID-19 infection rate in South Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 16 had reached 764,440 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.2 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been in-fected.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 15, 2021.

Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in S.C.

The rankings for Saluda County and adjacnet counties are as followsL

#42. Saluda County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (7 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,568 (2,573 total cases) — 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (55 total deaths) — 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (5,758 fully vaccinated)

— 44.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#31. Aiken County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (111 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#28. Lexington County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (207 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#18. Newberry County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (31 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#10. Greenwood County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (69 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#8. Edgefield County, SC – New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (28 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

The highest rate in S.C. belongs to Union County, with 223 new cases per 100k in the past week.



Saluda Christmas Information



Have you everwondered how it all gets done? How Santa gets in and out of millions of homes all in one night? Let’s just say he has a little help. The operation has its challenges, but we’re always prepared. Our mission statement is: Get in. Get out. Never be noticed.” -Prep and Landing

This year the Town of Saluda has been asked to assist with the prep and landing for Santa’s arrival! We need all the elves’ help we can get!

To sign up to be a vendor or be in the parade please use the link: http://www.townofsaluda.com/ festivals

If you have any questions please call me at 803-480-0249

-This year the Prep & Landing team needs a little help preparing for Santa’s arrival! We need all the elves’ we can get! If you would like to participate we would love to see all the elves working in your businesses/schools! Be creative and have fun! Once your elves’ arrive please let me know and we will send out a special guest! This special guest loves to take pictures so be ready to smile because it’s Jingle Time!!!

-Saluda Operation Christmas Parade “Jingle around the Block” will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 11:00am. We would like to have many entries and lots of participation. The lineup will start on West Butler Avenue near the schools. Look for the route to be published in the Saluda Standard Sentinel as the parade time draws near. We encourage you to have your vehicle or float decorated. Please make sure people in your entry are visible. The theme for this year’s parade is: “Operation Christmas.” If you have any questions about the parade, or the theme, please contact Mandy K Hess at Town Hall at 864-445-3522 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

We encourage vendors, restaurants, churches, and all stores to decorate and participate!

Please complete the entry form and return it by December 6th, 2021 to Town Hall, found online http://www.townofsaluda. com/festivals, 100 S Jefferson Street, or fax to 864-445-4928 Attn: Mandy.

Please be aware: if we do not receive your entry prior to the deadline your float may not be acknowledged by the announcer!