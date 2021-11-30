Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 22:33 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 25

Tigers Make All-Lakelands

Five members of the 2021 Saluda Tiger football team have been named All-Lakelands. They received their plaques at a banquet in Greenwood Mon., Nov. 22. Featured speaker was former Gamecock and New York Giant linebacker Corey Miller. Pictured, L to R, are Javarious Stevens - defensive back, Tyleke Mathis- wide receiver, Sam Espinoza- kicker, Coach Stewart Young, Kenmane Brunson - linebacker; Jonah McCary - quarterback. Mathis and Espinoza made their second appearance on the team. Stevens is the only All-Lakelands performer who will not return for 2021.





LAWTER

Arrest Made



November 22, around 2:00 am, officers with the Saluda Police Department conducted a traffic stop near Mack Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Dustin V. Lawter, fled from the vehicle on foot. Three other occupants were taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office responded and a joint search began for Lawter. Several hours later, Lawter was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office and Saluda Police Department. He is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center where he is charged with numerous drug offenses’ to include Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Sheriff Price and Chief Holmes are grateful for the great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department.





Pay $0 for Classes

at Piedmont Tech

There are a lot of great jobs available in the region. Many of these opportunities require a college education or advanced training. For that reason, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is fully removing the tuition cost barrier for current and future students who enroll through summer 2022.

“We don’t want anything standing in the way of your pursuit of a new or better career path,” said Dr. Hope E. Rivers, president of PTC “Every single credit program we offer is now eligible for 100% tuition coverage. It’s truly a historic opportunity.”

Made possible by a variety of funding sources, including federal, state, local and community aid, PTC’s no-cost tuition option is available to South Carolina residents with a desire to begin or continue their education. Eligible students must also enroll at PTC in a minimum of six credit hours (typically two courses).

“This step will ensure that citizens in our service region have access to all the benefits a college education provides,” said Dr. Rivers. “When they leave us, they will be equipped to seek good jobs or pursue further education.”

For more information, visit www.ptc.edu/free.



Delegation

Meeting

Chairman, Sen. Billy Garrett, has called an organizational meeting of the Saluda County Legislative Delegation on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00am in the Delegation Admin-istrator’s office located at 111 Law Range Street in Saluda.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the appointments/reappointments of our Boards and Commissions. Other delegation members are Senators Shane Massey and Nicky Setzler, and Representatives Bill Clyburn and Cal Forrest.