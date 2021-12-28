Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 23:40 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 30

Arrest Made In

Golf Cart Theft

Two people have been taken into custody for the theft of a golf cart in Saluda County.

During the early morning hours of December 13th, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck on Greenwood Highway. Deputies located a golf cart in the back of the U-Haul.

Deputies at the time, could not determine if the golf cart was stolen, but three occupants in the vehicle appeared to be very suspicious and did not provide the same story to deputies.

The golf cart was impounded at the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, and the driver was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. A few hours later, the Sheriff’s Office received a phone call reporting the theft of a golf cart from a residence on Greenwood Highway.

The driver of the U-Haul, Terrance Gilchrist, was additionally charged with Grand Larceny, Burglary 2nd Degree, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Warrants were obtained for the two other occupants of the vehicle, Alonzo Craig Hawes ll, and Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr for the same charges related to the theft of the golf cart. Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. was arrested Dec. 20 and booked into the Saluda County Detention Center. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office on additional larcenies that have occurred in Greenwood and Saluda Counties. Alonzo Craig Hawes ll is still wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Price asks that you remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambries Named To Piedmont

Technical College Commission

Former Saluda County Council Chairman Dennis Lambries, Ph.D., has been appointed to the Piedmont Technical Education Commission to represent Saluda County, succeeding the late BillWhitfield.

Lambries is currently instructor of political science at Newberry College.

The commission is the governing body for Piedmont Technical College, which serves Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. Members are recommended by their legislative delegation and appointed by the governor for four-year terms.

Lambries teaches a variety of political science courses at Newberry College, including American government, state and local government, parties and elections, public policy, public opinion and emergency management.

Prior to his arrival at Newberry, Lambries taught graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of South Carolina. He has also served as assistant director of the Survey Research Laboratory at the Institute for Public Service and Policy Research.

Lambries holds a bachelor’s degree from Chapman College, along with a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in public administration from the University of South Carolina.





2022 Saluda County Council Meetings

Regular meetings of Saluda County Council are held on the second Monday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of the Saluda County Administration Building, 400 West Highland Street, Saluda, South Carolina. The agenda for each regular meeting will be posted at the County Council office, the County Courthouse and on the Saluda County website at www.saludacounty.sc.gov.

Meeting dates for 2022 will be as follows unless changes are made by Council: January 10; February 14; March 14; April 11; May 9; June 13; July 11; August 8; September 12; October 10; November 14, and December 12.





