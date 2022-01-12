Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:31 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 26





LIVING ESTATE AND YARD SALE - Moving, whole house contents. Beautiful antique furniture, decor, kitchen items. January 14, 15, 16, 407 N. Jefferson St., 8 a.m. until. Home of Sandra Boyd.







WILLIAM HENRY POWELL

Rock Hill - William Henry Powell, 83, passed awa January 15, 2022.

Growing up in Saluda County, Henry was the third child of the late Ralph B Powell & Cora B. (Padgett) Powell.

Henry was a proud veteran of the United State Army serving as a radio and communications expert. He served as fireman in Greenwood, started a long career with Daniels Construction, Duke Power, and his own successful General Contracting firm. Henry was active and proud of 50 plus years’ service as a Master Mason in Greenwood, and his home lodge in Fort Mill.

Surviving are twins, William Keith (Beth) Powell of Statesville, NC and daughter, Kathy P. (Billy Ray) McMurry of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Colby Ray (Sarah) Powell of Concord, NC and Corey William of Denver, NC; sisters, Daisy Porter and Anne Shuler, both of Saluda; and brother-in-law, James C. (Jim) (Wanda) Sawyer.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Sawyer Powell in 2013; a sister, Betty Ipsaro; and brother, Wendell Powell.

Services will be held Saturday, January 15, 1:00 pm, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1269 McCormick Highway, Saluda, formerly Gassaway Methodist Church. A meal celebrating his life will follow in the fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made Please make any memorials to the Gassaway Cemetery Fund or his church, Woodvale Baptist, 1538 Springsteen Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill assisted the family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.palmettofh.com/.



