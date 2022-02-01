Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:52 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 28

Recent Arrests

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of two individuals for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Both Cases are stemming from two separate investigations last week.

Daniel Paul Whitake, left photo, has been arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd Degree.

Saulo Isau Garcia-Guzman, right photo, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree.

No further details will be released at this time to protect the victims in these cases.



County Begins District

Creation Process

Saluda County began the process of creating new single member council districts at the January meeting.

New district boundaries are required after every 10-year census.

Frank Rainwater, executive director, and Paul Athey, division director - Mapping and Operaitons, of the S.C. Revune and Fiscal affairs office spoke at the meeting.

They said the county’s population had grown, but the black population has decreased.

Government are required to create districts with as equal population as possible.

Later in the week, Council held a public hearing on the creation of the districts. No citizens spoke.

At the regular meeting, business was taken care in just a few minutes.

In old business, third readings were given to an ordinance to lease T-Hangars at the Saluda County Airport, and an ordinance to repeal the old T-Hangar leasing ordinance.

Second reading was given to an ordinance granting a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes for Project Thunder II, and authorizing the expansion of a multi-county business park.

In new business, first reading was given to an the ordinance creating and establishing the four single-member election districts for the election of County Council members. It will replace the 2011 ordinance.

First reading was given to an ordiance authorizing the expansion of the boundaries of a multi-county business park to include certain parcels of real property comprising the project and to provide for a special source revune credit agreement by and between Saluda County, and BOJ of WNC, LLC and SC Saluda Main, LLC, with respect to certain economic development property in the county, and other matters related thereto.





Major Long Recognized

On Police Retirement

A celebration was held Jan. 28 honoring Major Brett Long, center. with the Saluda Police Department. After 21 years of service to the citizens of Saluda County and the Saluda Police Department, Major Long is retiring. Chief of Police Kes Holmes, right, and Mayor Amelia Herlong,left, presented Major Long with a plaque, as well as his badge and service revolver that was engraved with his name. Town officials wished him the best of luck in his new endeavors. (Town of Saluda photo)