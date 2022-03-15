Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 21:28 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 23

Two Arrested On

Multiple Charges



Two Ward residents have been arrested on multiple charges by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Mar. 8, deputies went to a residence in the Town of Ward in reference to serving an arrest warrant.

While deputies were outside of the home, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. Once the door was opened, deputies observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia on a table in plain sight.

Deputies arrested William Rushton for an outstanding warrant for the crime of larceny and detained Yolanda Reed. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence. A large amount of methamphetamine was seized along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. All of which was laid out on the kitchen table.

William Rushton and Yolanda Reed have been charged for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Both are currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Sheriff Josh Price praises the proactive hard work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.





Body Found In Camper

A body was found in camper last week, according to Saluda Sheriff Josh Price.

According to Price the body was found inside of an old camper behind Star Motors on Travis Ave. in Saluda.

The person, according to deputies, has been dead for at least two months.

The victim is yet to be identified and the case is still under investigation.

RECOGNITION - Corporal Kattie Hallman pictured with her shift Captain Scotty Carroll, left, and EMS Director Jacob Starnes, right.

County EMS Employee

Wins State Award

Saluda County EMS proud to announce Corporal Kattie Hallman has been named the 2021 South Carolina EMS PIER award winner.

PIER stands for public information education and relations. She was presented the award at the SC EMS Symposium in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Hallman has worked tirelessly trying to improve relations and outreach within the community of Saluda County by instructing CPR classes, coming up with plans to combat healthcare problems in certain populations, participating in festivals and sharing crucial medical information with the community.

“Join us in congratulating Kattie on this huge achievement,” County EMS Director Jacob Starney said. “Kattie, we are so very proud of you and are honored to have you as part of our family here at Saluda County EMS.”